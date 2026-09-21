Puka Nacua, Jordan Whittington and Kam Kinchens among Rams' inactives for Monday Night Football vs. Giants

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is inactive for tonight's game against the Giants at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN and ABC).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are safety Kamren Kinchens, who was already ruled out in advance with a hamstring injury, as well as wide receiver Jordan Whittington, who had been listed as doubtful with a quad injury. Wide receiver CJ Daniels, offensive lineman Bill Murray and quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB) round out L.A.'s inactives.
For the Giants, cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) and linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) are inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
S Kam Kinchens (hamstring)
WR CJ Daniels Jr
WR Puka Nacua (hip)
QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)
OL Bill Murray
WR Jordan Whittington (quad)
NEW YORK GIANTS
TE Thomas Fidone II
OL J.C. Davis
DL Bobby Jamison-Travis
DL Darius Alexander
LB Micah McFadden (neck)
CB Deonte Banks (calf)
S Jason Pinnock
Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.