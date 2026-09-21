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Puka Nacua, Jordan Whittington and Kam Kinchens among Rams' inactives for Monday Night Football vs. Giants

Sep 21, 2026 at 04:02 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is inactive for tonight's game against the Giants at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN and ABC).

Also inactive for Los Angeles are safety Kamren Kinchens, who was already ruled out in advance with a hamstring injury, as well as wide receiver Jordan Whittington, who had been listed as doubtful with a quad injury. Wide receiver CJ Daniels, offensive lineman Bill Murray and quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB) round out L.A.'s inactives.

For the Giants, cornerback Deonte Banks (calf) and linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) are inactive after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

S Kam Kinchens (hamstring)

WR CJ Daniels Jr

WR Puka Nacua (hip)

QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)

OL Bill Murray

WR Jordan Whittington (quad)

NEW YORK GIANTS

TE Thomas Fidone II

OL J.C. Davis

DL Bobby Jamison-Travis

DL Darius Alexander

LB Micah McFadden (neck)

CB Deonte Banks (calf)

S Jason Pinnock

ROSTER PHOTOS: Rams 2026 Roster

Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.

0 | OLB Byron Young
1 / 106

0 | OLB Byron Young

0 _ Byron Young
2 / 106
1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
3 / 106

1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

1 _ Emmanuel Forbes_
4 / 106
2 | S Jaylen McCollough
5 / 106

2 | S Jaylen McCollough

2 _ Jaylen McCollough
6 / 106
3 | S Kam Curl
7 / 106

3 | S Kam Curl

3 _ Kam Curl
8 / 106
4 | WR Konata Mumpfield
9 / 106

4 | WR Konata Mumpfield

4 _ Konata Mumpfield
10 / 106
5 | S Kamren Kinchens
11 / 106

5 | S Kamren Kinchens

5 _ Kamren Kinchens
12 / 106
6 | WR CJ Daniels
13 / 106

6 | WR CJ Daniels

6 _ CJ Daniels
14 / 106
8 | WR Tutu Atwell
15 / 106

8 | WR Tutu Atwell

8 _ Tutu Atwell
16 / 106
9 | QB Matthew Stafford
17 / 106

9 | QB Matthew Stafford

9 _ Matthew Stafford
18 / 106
10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart
19 / 106

10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart

10 _ Josaiah Stewart
20 / 106
12 | WR Puka Nacua
21 / 106

12 | WR Puka Nacua

12 _ Puka Nacua
22 / 106
13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV
23 / 106

13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV

13 _ Stetson Bennett
24 / 106
15 | QB Ty Simpson
25 / 106

15 | QB Ty Simpson

15 _ Ty Simpson
26 / 106
17 | WR Davante Adams
27 / 106

17 | WR Davante Adams

17 _ Davante Adams
28 / 106
18 | TE Terrance Ferguson
29 / 106

18 | TE Terrance Ferguson

18 _ Terrance Ferguson
30 / 106
19 | WR Xavier Smith
31 / 106

19 | WR Xavier Smith

19 _ Xavier Smith
32 / 106
20 | RB Ronnie Rivers
33 / 106

20 | RB Ronnie Rivers

20 _ Ronnie Rivers
34 / 106
22 | CB Trent McDuffie
35 / 106

22 | CB Trent McDuffie

22 _ Trent McDuffie
36 / 106
23 | RB Kyren Williams
37 / 106

23 | RB Kyren Williams

23 _ Kyren Williams
38 / 106
24 | RB Blake Corum
39 / 106

24 | RB Blake Corum

24 _ Blake Corum
40 / 106
30 | CB Josh Wallace
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30 | CB Josh Wallace

30 _ Josh Wallace
42 / 106
35 | CB Jaylen Watson
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35 | CB Jaylen Watson

Watson
44 / 106
37 | S Quentin Lake
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37 | S Quentin Lake

37 _ Quentin Lake
46 / 106
42 | P Ethan Evans
47 / 106

42 | P Ethan Evans

42 _ Ethan Evans
48 / 106
44 | LB Grant Stuard
49 / 106

44 | LB Grant Stuard

44 _ Grant Stuard
50 / 106
47 | OLB Wesley Bailey
51 / 106

47 | OLB Wesley Bailey

47 _ Wesley Bailey
52 / 106
48 | ILB Omar Speights
53 / 106

48 | ILB Omar Speights

48 _ Omar Speights
54 / 106
49 | LS Joe Cardona
55 / 106

49 | LS Joe Cardona

49 _ Joe Cardona
56 / 106
50 | OL Beaux Limmer
57 / 106

50 | OL Beaux Limmer

50 _ Beaux Limmer
58 / 106
53 | ILB Nate Landman
59 / 106

53 | ILB Nate Landman

53 _ Nate Landman
60 / 106
55 | DE Braden Fiske
61 / 106

55 | DE Braden Fiske

55 _ Braden Fiske
62 / 106
56 | ILB Shaun Dolac
63 / 106

56 | ILB Shaun Dolac

56 _ Shaun Dolac
64 / 106
57 | DL Ty Hamilton
65 / 106

57 | DL Ty Hamilton

57 _ Ty Hamilton
66 / 106
63 | OL Dylan McMahon
67 / 106

63 | OL Dylan McMahon

63 _ Dylan McMahon
68 / 106
65 | OL Coleman Shelton
69 / 106

65 | OL Coleman Shelton

65_ColemanShleton
70 / 106
66 | OL Bill Murray
71 / 106

66 | OL Bill Murray

66_BillMurray
72 / 106
68 | OL David Quessenberry
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68 | OL David Quessenberry

68_DavidQuessenberry
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69 | OL Kevin Dotson
75 / 106

69 | OL Kevin Dotson

69_KevinDotson
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71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.
77 / 106

71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.

71_WarrenMcClendon
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73 | OL Steve Avila
79 / 106

73 | OL Steve Avila

73_SteveAvila
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77 | OL Alaric Jackson
81 / 106

77 | OL Alaric Jackson

77_AlaricJackson
82 / 106
84 | TE Colby Parkinson
83 / 106

84 | TE Colby Parkinson

84_ColbyParkinson
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86 | TE Max Klare
85 / 106

86 | TE Max Klare

86_MaxKlare
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87 | TE Davis Allen
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87 | TE Davis Allen

87_DavisAllen
88 / 106
88 | WR Jordan Whittington
89 / 106

88 | WR Jordan Whittington

88_JordanWhittington
90 / 106
89 | TE Tyler Higbee
91 / 106

89 | TE Tyler Higbee

89_TylerHigbee
92 / 106
90 | DE Tyler Davis
93 / 106

90 | DE Tyler Davis

90_TylerDavis
94 / 106
91 | DE Kobie Turner
95 / 106

91 | DE Kobie Turner

91_KobieTurner
96 / 106
92 | K Harrison Mevis
97 / 106

92 | K Harrison Mevis

92_HarrisonMevis
98 / 106
94 | DE Desjuan Johnson
99 / 106

94 | DE Desjuan Johnson

94_DesjuanJohnson
100 / 106
95 | OLB Myles Garrett
101 / 106

95 | OLB Myles Garrett

95_MylesGarrett
102 / 106
97 | NT Poona Ford
103 / 106

97 | NT Poona Ford

97_PoonaFord
104 / 106
99 | DE Aaron Donald
105 / 106

99 | DE Aaron Donald

99_Aarondonald
106 / 106
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