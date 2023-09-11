Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell rise to occasion for Rams in Week 1 win at Seahawks

SEATTLE – As they had done at times during this spring and summer, the Rams would have to draw on their experience of operating the offense without wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Two players who had consistently shown up during those times were Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. Both wide receivers translated that performance from the practice field to Lumen Field on Sunday against the Seahawks, posting 119 receiving yards each in Los Angeles' 30-13 victory.
"Did a great job," quarterback Matthew Stafford said postgame. "It's what I've been seeing in practice, and those guys gotta take a lot of confidence from going out there in practice and making plays like that. And, again, there's a few I want back with both of those guys that could've been an even better day."
Nacua's day got off to a tough start, but stabilized for a confident foundation quickly. Although Nacua dropped his first target, Stafford went back to him and took responsibility for it.
By halftime, Nacua led the Rams with 5 catches for 71 yards and accounted for half of Stafford's 18 targets at the break.
"Shoot, probably after my first drop, the under route," Nacua said, when asked when he felt like he was in a rhythm and settled in. "It was like, 'holy cow,' he's coming to be and I gotta be more – not that I wasn't prepared, but I was like, 'okay, now I'm on my p's and q's because I feel like I gotta be my biggest critic. I let the first one go. I was so excited, like, the first one, I gotta be ready, I gotta snag it, and of course the first one goes, we have a miscommunication. But Stafford, as I dropped it, he was the first one to come up and be like, 'hey, you're good, that was on me.' It helps me to keep the confidence going, so a big help from him."
Atwell had shown glimpses of being a playmaker at all three levels of the field last season, and it was on display throughout Sunday's game. He hauled in a 44-yard completion from Stafford to set the Rams up at the Seahawks 8-yard line, which in turn set up running back Kyren Williams' second touchdown run that helped the Rams regain the lead 14-13.
Of Atwell's 119 receiving yards, 108 came in the second half alone as the Rams outscored the Seahawks 23-0 across the third and fourth quarters.
"Just more opportunities, man," Atwell said, when asked about the difference between last season and this season for him. "More chances coming way, and I'm just going to make the most of them."
Stafford was not shocked by their performances, and neither was Rams head coach Sean McVay.
"I'm so proud of those guys, but I'm surprised," McVay said. "That's what Tutu Atwell had been doing, going months back. And I thought he really started to play a lot of confidence toward the latter part of last year when he got his opportunities that were earned. Puka Nacua has come in, and he's as mature a rookie as I've ever been around. He is a physical, tough, strong player. He's got a great way about himself, and both of those guys stepped up."