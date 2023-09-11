Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell rise to occasion for Rams in Week 1 win at Seahawks

"Shoot, probably after my first drop, the under route," Nacua said, when asked when he felt like he was in a rhythm and settled in. "It was like, 'holy cow,' he's coming to be and I gotta be more – not that I wasn't prepared, but I was like, 'okay, now I'm on my p's and q's because I feel like I gotta be my biggest critic. I let the first one go. I was so excited, like, the first one, I gotta be ready, I gotta snag it, and of course the first one goes, we have a miscommunication. But Stafford, as I dropped it, he was the first one to come up and be like, 'hey, you're good, that was on me.' It helps me to keep the confidence going, so a big help from him."