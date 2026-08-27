Puka Nacua No. 7 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

As voted on by the players, Nacua landed at No. 7 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026. That's up 34 spots from last year's ranking of No. 41.

Nacua was a unanimous Associated Press First-Team All Pro selection in 2025, receiving 50 of 50 first-place votes after he led the league in receptions (129) and ranked second in receiving yards (1,715) while scoring 11 total touchdowns in 16 games. His 107.2 receiving yards per game led all receivers, and his 80 first downs tied for the NFL lead.