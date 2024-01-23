Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, Kobie Turner and Byron Young named to PFWA's 2023 All-Rookie Team

Four Rams were named to the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA)'s 2023 All-Rookie team.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua, offensive lineman Steve Avila, nose tackle Kobie Turner and outside linebacker Byron Young all were selected to that team, as selected in voting conducted by the PFWA. Their representation gave the Rams the most selections out of the 17 teams represented on the list; 27 total players were named to the team.

Named to his first Pro Bowl and a Second-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press, Nacua adds this honor to his latest recognition after breaking the NFL rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) in a single season, while also adding five touchdown receptions. Nacua was widely regarded as a candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year recognition, but the PFWA ultimately voted Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as its winner. Stroud was also the PFWA's overall Rookie of the Year for the 2023 season.

Avila ended the regular season as the only Rams player to play every snap, and also with the second-most snaps played among rookie offensive linemen (1,148). His stability at left guard helped the Rams post the league's No. 10 passing offense, No. 11 rushing offense and No. 8 scoring offense in the regular season.

Turner, meanwhile, tied defensive Aaron Donald's franchise rookie sack record with nine this past season – a total which led all rookies – and also recored 57 total tackles (eight for loss), 16 QB hits and two passes defensed while playing in all 17 regular season games (four starts). Turner was widely regarded as a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year recognition, the PFWA ultimately voted Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. as its winner.

Young wasn't far behind Turner with eight sacks – second-most among all rookies – while also posting 61 total tackles (eight for loss), 19 QB hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery as he started in all but one regular season game.