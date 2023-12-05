Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Puka Nacua has AC sprain but availability for Week 14 at Ravens shouldn't be affected, plus updates on Tyler Higbee and Quentin Lake

Dec 04, 2023 at 04:06 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said wide receiver Puka Nacua sustained an AC sprain against Browns, but indicated the injury shouldn't impact his availability for this Sunday's game against the Ravens. 

"You saw, he was able to kind of gut through it and play really well once he even came back and made a handful of big time plays," McVay said. "So we might be smart with him early on in the week, but don't expect that to affect his ability to be ready to go with a great challenge this week." 

Nacua finished with four catches for 105 yards and one touchdown in the Rams' 36-19 win over the Browns, setting the franchise rookie receiving yards record and becoming the first player in franchise history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in their rookie season in the process. 

Meanwhile, McVay also said tight end Tyler Higbee is day-to-day with a neck stinger. While Higbee was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Browns, McVay said he will not be in that protocol. 

"It was just because of one of the hits that he sustained, but he was good," McVay said of Higbee. 

McVay also expressed optimism about defensive back Quentin Lake – who has missed Los Angeles' last two games with a hamstring injury – possibly returning as soon as this week. 

"He's doing good. He's making really good progress," McVay said. "There's a possible optimism about this week, and then definitely next week if not this week, but he's making really good progress. So we're encouraged with that."  

The Rams take on the Ravens Sunday at 10 a.m. pacific time at MT&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore (FOX).

