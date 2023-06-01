From the Podium: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn share early takeaways from OTAs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn each held press conferences with local media Wednesday afternoon, discussing what they've seen from their respective units as the second week of OTAs continued.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"What I want to see from Derion Kendrick is exactly what he's giving me." – Morris
- Morris is pleased with the approach he's seen second-year cornerback Kendrick take to OTAs this spring.
- Morris specifically pointed to Kendrick's urgency shown and playmaking on and off the ball.
"(Puka Nacua) definitely has a calm demeanor about himself and is fitting in nicely." – LaFleur
- Rookie wide receiver Nacua has made a good first impression during OTAs.
- LaFleur praised Nacua for his size and ability to effortlessly catch the ball, while also noting they're not "babying" him by moving him around and exposing him to all the different motions and alignments within the offense.
"For me, I think it's been a really good situation." – Blackburn
- For Blackburn, a young group of specialists means lots of teaching – especially with rookie kickers, a rookie punter and a rookie long snapper.
- Blackburn said the best thing about that is they can all learn and grow together.