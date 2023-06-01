Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn share early takeaways from OTAs

May 31, 2023 at 05:09 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn each held press conferences with local media Wednesday afternoon, discussing what they've seen from their respective units as the second week of OTAs continued.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"What I want to see from Derion Kendrick is exactly what he's giving me." – Morris

  • Morris is pleased with the approach he's seen second-year cornerback Kendrick take to OTAs this spring.
  • Morris specifically pointed to Kendrick's urgency shown and playmaking on and off the ball.

Related Links

"(Puka Nacua) definitely has a calm demeanor about himself and is fitting in nicely." – LaFleur

  • Rookie wide receiver Nacua has made a good first impression during OTAs.
  • LaFleur praised Nacua for his size and ability to effortlessly catch the ball, while also noting they're not "babying" him by moving him around and exposing him to all the different motions and alignments within the offense.

"For me, I think it's been a really good situation." – Blackburn

  • For Blackburn, a young group of specialists means lots of teaching – especially with rookie kickers, a rookie punter and a rookie long snapper.
  • Blackburn said the best thing about that is they can all learn and grow together.

Related Content

news

Observations from Rams' second open OTA session: Playmaking on both offense and defense highlights session

Here are some of the takeaways from the Los Angeles Rams' second open OTA session, which took place Wednesday.

news

Rams agree to terms with WR Tyler Johnson

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

news

Social Roundup: Best of first week of OTAs

The Rams began their Organized Team Activity (OTA) offseason workouts last week. Here are some of the highlights from it.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Philadelphia Eagles

In the fifth edition of an offseason series catching up on the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com spotlights their Week 5 home opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Get to know Toledo DL Desjuan Johnson | Pick 259

Here's what you should know about new Rams defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson, whom the team selected 259th overall in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Indianapolis Colts

In the fourth edition of an offseason series catching up on the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com spotlights their Week 4 road opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Get to know Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II | Pick 234

Here's what you should know about new Rams safety Jason Taylor II, whom the team selected 234th overall in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Stetson Bennett's NFL education has two valuable teachers in Matthew Stafford and Brett Rypien

As Rams rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett navigates his transition from college to the NFL, Matthew Stafford and Brett Rypien provide him with two experienced resources to lean on.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Cincinnati Bengals

In the third edition of an offseason series catching up on the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com spotlights their Week 3 road opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

How a roster with many new and young faces is impacting the Rams' approach to OTAs

The disciplined approach to 2023 resulted in the Rams bringing in more than 40 players. Here's how that's shaping the way they approach Organized Team Activities as those get underway.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Steve Avila and Stetson Bennett talk takeaways from first two days of OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive guard Steve Avila and quarterback Stetson Bennett's press conferences following day two of OTAs.

Advertising