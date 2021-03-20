Rams' 2021 draft picks set

Now that teams have received their compensatory selections, the 2021 NFL Draft order is officially set.
The Rams received two additional third round picks and one fourth round pick through the compensatory formula, but one of the third-round compensatory picks (No. 101 overall) was included in the trade package sent to the Lions for Matthew Stafford. However, they still have six total picks to work with in this year's NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Here is where Los Angeles' current allotment falls:
Round 2: No. 57 overall
Round 3: No. 88 overall
Round 3: No. 103 overall (compensatory)
Round 4: No. 141 overall (compensatory)
Round 6: No. 209 overall
Round 7: No. 252 overall