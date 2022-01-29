Injury Report 1/28: Andrew Whitworth and Ernest Jones "good to go," Joe Noteboom doubtful, Van Jefferson and Taylor Rapp questionable for NFC Championship game vs. 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said both offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and linebacker Ernest Jones will be "good to go" for Sunday's NFC Championship against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (3:30 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
Meanwhile, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest) is listed as doubtful, while wide receiver Van Jefferson and safety Taylor Rapp are considered questionable.
For the 49ers, starting left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) is considered questionable after not participating in practice all week, though head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Williams was "adamant" on playing he would be "surprised" if Williams doesn't. Running back Jeffrey Wilson is also considered questionable.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so participation for that day is an estimation.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Joe Noteboom
|OL
|Chest
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Greg Gaines
|DL
|Toe
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Buddy Howell
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Taylor Rapp
|S
|Concussion
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Andrew Whitworth
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|John Wolford
|QB
|Illness
|-
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Cam Akers
|RB
|Rest
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Thumb
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Knee
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Nick Bosa
|DL
|Rest
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Alex Mack
|C
|Rest
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Trent Williams
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Jeffery Wilson
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable