Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 1/28: Andrew Whitworth and Ernest Jones "good to go," Joe Noteboom doubtful, Van Jefferson and Taylor Rapp questionable for NFC Championship game vs. 49ers

Jan 28, 2022 at 04:14 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay said both offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and linebacker Ernest Jones will be "good to go" for Sunday's NFC Championship against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (3:30 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Meanwhile, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest) is listed as doubtful, while wide receiver Van Jefferson and safety Taylor Rapp are considered questionable.

For the 49ers, starting left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) is considered questionable after not participating in practice all week, though head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Williams was "adamant" on playing he would be "surprised" if Williams doesn't. Running back Jeffrey Wilson is also considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so participation for that day is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Joe Noteboom OL Chest DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Greg Gaines DL Toe DNP Full Full -
Van Jefferson WR Knee DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Buddy Howell RB Hamstring Limited Full Full -
Taylor Rapp S Concussion Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Andrew Whitworth OL Knee Limited Full Full -
John Wolford QB Illness - DNP Full -
Cam Akers RB Rest - - DNP -

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Related Links

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jimmy Garoppolo QB Thumb Full Full Full -
Ambry Thomas CB Knee Limited Full Full -
Nick Bosa DL Rest DNP Full Full -
Alex Mack C Rest DNP Full Full -
Elijah Mitchell RB Knee DNP Limited Full -
Trent Williams T Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Jeffery Wilson RB Ankle DNP DNP Limited Questionable

Related Content

news

NFC Championship Preview: One for the Ages - Rams & 49ers duel at SoFi Stadium for a chance at Super Bowl LVI

In this NFC Championship preview. J.B. Long breaks down a huge matchup between the Rams O-line and the Niners front seven, what sort of game he thinks is in store for running back Cam Akers, and how Von Miller's effect on this defense will help them shine on Sunday against San Francisco.
news

Normally a leader by example, Aaron Donald now also using his voice, too

Actions have long been Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's way of setting an example. Given the stakes of Sunday's NFC Championship game, he has been speaking up more.
news

"No better stage" for Rams than taking on division rival 49ers in NFC Championship

The Rams and the 49ers face off for a third time this season, but this time, a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line. 
news

Rams teammates driving Von Miller's high-level of play

Outside linebacker Von Miller is delivering what the Rams hoped for when they acquired him in a trade with the Broncos back in November. He attributes that to the teammates he plays alongside.
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald preview NFC Championship vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's NFC Championship game against the 49ers. 
news

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says Rams pass rush is "as good as it gets also" 

In Opposing View presented by Audi, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shares what he's seen out of the Rams' pass rush heading into Sunday's NFC Championship game. 
news

Matthew Stafford treating NFC Championship week like a normal week

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to play in the first NFC Championship game of his NFL career, but isn't letting that change the way he prepares or approaches this week. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Von Miller look ahead to NFC Championship vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Von Miller's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for the NFC Championship game against the 49ers. 
news

Cooper Kupp named 2021 PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the Pro Football Writers of America's Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season. 
news

"It's going to come down to you": Teammates' faith in Matt Gay never wavered 

Put in position to send the Rams to the NFC Championship, kicker Matt Gay overcame an uncharacteristic miss to deliver. 
news

Cooper Kupp named NFC Offensive Player of the Year by 101 Awards

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the NFL 101 Awards' NFC Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.
Advertising