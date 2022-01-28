From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald preview NFC Championship vs. 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held video conferences with local and national media on Thursday, discussing takeaways from their first two games against the 49ers, quarterback Matthew Stafford's performance in the playoffs, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"To expect a guy to come off a layoff that Ernest is coming off and to go out there and play a huge number of plays would be not in our best interest." – Morris