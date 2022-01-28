Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald preview NFC Championship vs. 49ers

Jan 27, 2022 at 05:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held video conferences with local and national media on Thursday, discussing takeaways from their first two games against the 49ers, quarterback Matthew Stafford's performance in the playoffs, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"To expect a guy to come off a layoff that Ernest is coming off and to go out there and play a huge number of plays would be not in our best interest." – Morris

  • If linebacker Ernest Jones does return and play this week, Morris indicated they would not put a heavy workload on him like the kind that comes with wearing the green dot and use him more situationally.
  • Jones was designated for return from Injured Reserve last week. He has been on IR since Dec. 28 due to a high left ankle sprain sustained against the Vikings in Week 16.

"We played a lot of football this year, there's no doubt about it, but I think he's been at his best. He's played really, really good football the last two weeks." – O'Connell

  • O'Connell is pleased with where Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is at this stage of the season.
  • O'Connell said Stafford "continues to be one of the first guys in the building every single day, ready to roll, a tremendous enthusiasm, but at the same time, carries a presence that everybody kind of feels and understands what point in time we are in the season, and that we're going to get his best on a daily basis through his preparation, which will only bring along his teammates with him and allow everybody to go play with a quieted mind and with a lot of confidence on Sunday."

Related Links

"I would say that we have to be extremely physical. We gotta try to set the tone, and not just set the tone, because I feel like we set the tone the last game and we started off really well, but we have to maintain it through all four quarters." – Ramsey

  • Ramsey's biggest takeaway from the Rams' first two games against the 49ers? Maintaining the same energy, effort and execution throughout the entire game.
  • And when it comes to stopping the 49ers from attacking the field of the field in the passing game, Ramsey said it comes down to execution and wanting it more.

"There ain't no better stage than is." – Donald

  • Facing a divisional rival for a third time with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake, it's hard for any environment to top Sunday's NFC Championship game.
  • "All that extra grind, all that extra film, is to play in big games like this," Donald said.

Related Content

news

"No better stage" for Rams than taking on division rival 49ers in NFC Championship

The Rams and the 49ers face off for a third time this season, but this time, a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line. 
news

Rams teammates driving Von Miller's high-level of play

Outside linebacker Von Miller is delivering what the Rams hoped for when they acquired him in a trade with the Broncos back in November. He attributes that to the teammates he plays alongside.
news

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says Rams pass rush is "as good as it gets also" 

In Opposing View presented by Audi, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shares what he's seen out of the Rams' pass rush heading into Sunday's NFC Championship game. 
news

Matthew Stafford treating NFC Championship week like a normal week

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to play in the first NFC Championship game of his NFL career, but isn't letting that change the way he prepares or approaches this week. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Von Miller look ahead to NFC Championship vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Von Miller's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for the NFC Championship game against the 49ers. 
news

Cooper Kupp named 2021 PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the Pro Football Writers of America's Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season. 
news

"It's going to come down to you": Teammates' faith in Matt Gay never wavered 

Put in position to send the Rams to the NFC Championship, kicker Matt Gay overcame an uncharacteristic miss to deliver. 
news

Cooper Kupp named NFC Offensive Player of the Year by 101 Awards

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the NFL 101 Awards' NFC Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season.
news

First Look: Rams face off against divisional rival 49ers in NFC Championship

An early preview of Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

McVay: Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp on track to play vs. 49ers, plus updates on Ernest Jones and Joe Noteboom 

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the latest on the statuses of offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, safety Taylor Rapp, linebacker Ernest Jones and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom as they begin preparing for the NFC Championship against the 49ers.
news

Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey named to PFWA's 2021 All-NFL, All-NFC teams; Matt Gay named to All-NFC team

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and kicker Matt Gay's strong 2021 seasons have earned recognition from the Professional Football Writers of America. 
Advertising