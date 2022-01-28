NFC Championship Preview: One for the Ages - Rams & 49ers duel at SoFi Stadium for a chance at Super Bowl LVI

But Can You Protect Him?

That's my top question for this week – even ahead of tackling Deebo Samuel, which we'll get to in a moment.

According to NextGen Stats, the 49ers have five players with at least six pressures in the 2021 postseason: Arik Armstead (9), former Ram Samson Ebukam (8), Nick Bosa (6), D.J. Jones (6), and Charles Omenihu (6). No other team has more than two such players.

No wonder San Francisco leads the field with 10 sacks since the second season began.

But it was just as evident and problematic back in Week 18. The Rams offensive line surrendered 22 pressures on 38 drop backs.

That's not good enough, but it's not just about those five up front. Stafford and Sean McVay will tell you – you must protect with all 11.

This weekend, the Rams have to be more stout in pass protection, eligibles have to win their routes sooner and with more regularity, Stafford needs to process with computer chip speed, and McVay needs to offer his offense timing and rhythm opportunities.

Sounds like a lot – and it is – but I don't think there's anything more important to the outcome.

Can You Get Them In Man?

And here's why the 49ers aren't the Cardinals or the Buccaneers – both of whom Stafford and McVay chopped up.

The Niners beat your five with their four. They're like the Titans from Week 9 in that regard.

Again per Next Gen, they've only blitzed the Rams on 12.5% of drop backs this season. Stafford has put together arguably the best season of all-time against the blitz, but has been far less effective when teams play coverage behind four-man rushes.

If you can make San Francisco commit more bodies to their attack – and in turn play man behind it – you're well on your way to the Super Bowl. Their defense has allowed 15 touchdowns without a single interception when in man, according to PFF.

But can you shut down their front four convincingly enough to make them deviate from their bread and butter?

OBJ All Day

For all the incredible things ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿ has done as a Ram, bothering the Niners isn't one of them.

I fully expect that to change in the NFC Championship.

I believe he's leveled up even since Week 18. I believe Stafford and McVay have an even better understanding of how and where they want to utilize and target him. And with ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ certain to command Deebo Samuel-like attention, the Rams are going to need OBJ to be the secondary target in the short and intermediate areas like he was in Tampa Bay.

Cam's Comeback

Before last weekend, ﻿Cam Akers﻿ had lost only one fumble in 230 touches as a pro.

To watch him go through that against the Bucs was one of the most nauseating things I've been a part of with this organization.

When the Rams pulled it out of the fire in regulation, there was no one I was more thankful for than Cam Akers, who's given so much to even be in uniform, as you know.

Expect his on-field comeback this week to mirror his physical comeback from 2021. He'll run through a wall of Red and Gold – with five or even six points of pressure, of course – to set things right.

Deeb-Oh-No

He's killed Los Angeles as a receiver, as a runner, and even as a passer. And he's talked about it plenty, too.

Kupp (2,209) and Samuel (1,963) have the most and sixth-most scrimmage yards by receivers in a season in NFL history. And they do much of their damage after the catch, ranking one-two in YAC this season, as well.

The Rams need to have their best tackling effort to derail Deebo and the Niners.

(First) Half The Battle

You're well aware that the Rams have built 17-0, 21-0, and 27-3 leads the past three weeks.

We've all aged three years during that span, however, because in two of those games, they coughed up the advantage completely.

San Francisco's win probability in Week 18 sank to 0.4%, per NextGen. Tampa Bay hit a low of 0.5% in the Divisional Round.

Should the Rams be so fortunate as to hold a multi-possession lead against the 49ers this time around, look for the killer instinct to finish the job.

In some instances, like at the end of the first half of Week 18, that might necessitate being more conservative. In others, like at the end of regulation in Week 18, that might require being more aggressive.

But however McVay calls it, it's on the players to make him right in crunch time.

Remember, this is the same operation that set an NFL record for converting 45 straight halftime leads over the past five years.

Miller Time