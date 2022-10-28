Injury report 10/28: Brandon Powell questionable but expected to play vs. 49ers; no injury designations for Brian Allen, Cobie Durant and Darrell Henderson Jr.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Although Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX), head coach Sean McVay said he expects Powell to play.

Additionally, McVay said wide receiver Van Jefferson and defensive back Troy Hill will be activated off of Injured Reserve and be ready to go on Sunday.

"We've been able to develop some depth in that (wide receiver) room that I think will be helpful to be able to still keep some of those other guys involved, but we're anticipating a normal world workload for Van," McVay prior to Friday's practice.

Meanwhile, running back Cam Akers (personal) is out for Sunday's game.

For the 49ers, wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger), defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw have been ruled out. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) are considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.