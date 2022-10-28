SoFi Stadium Showdown: Rams & Niners ready to square off in Week 8 | Game Preview

McCaffrey Rematch

Another oddity is that the Niners really are not running the ball well, of late. And they figure to be without fullback Kyle Juszczyk (injured finger) on Sunday.

Football Outsiders has San Francisco ranked 24th in the NFL in run efficiency.

No wonder they pounced on the opportunity to add Christian McCaffrey.

According to NFL Research, the new 49ers tailback becomes just the second player since 2010 to start games for different teams against the same opponent in the same calendar month.

The other instance was also connected to Los Angeles, as cornerback Marcus Peters started for the Rams in their loss to the Seahawks in October 2019 and then again for Baltimore two weeks later.

NFC State of Mind

Again per NFL Research, the combined winning percentage of the NFC East is .741 (20-7), the highest by a single division through seven weeks since division realignment in 2002.

And those wins are no flukes, as the East is the only NFC division with multiple teams boasting a positive point differential on the season.

The South doesn't have any such teams, with four losing records. Meantime, the North and West have just one.

Only five of the 16 teams in the conference boast winning records. With Tampa Bay falling to 3-5 on Thursday night, the 3-4 Atlanta Falcons are now the four-seed in the NFC!

Van-guard