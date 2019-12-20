Game Preview: Rams close out road schedule at 49ers

What to watch for…

On offense for the Rams

The offensive line, mainly right tackle Rob Havenstein.

Havenstein carries no injury designation into this game, but it's unclear what his role will look like and how much, if at all, Los Angeles will alter the starting combination of left tackle Andrew Whitworth, left guard Austin Corbett, center Austin Blythe, right guard David Edwards and right tackle Bobby Evans which has been used over the last five games.

On offense for the 49ers

The approach at running back.

Through 14 games, San Francisco has three 500 yard rushers in a single season for only the third time in franchise history. Raheem Mostert has led the team in rushing attempts in each of the last three weeks, but Tevin Coleman led the way against the Packers in Week 12. Before getting hurt, Matt Breida handled lead duties.

On defense for the Rams

Two things: How they respond from last week's performance against the run and how they try to limit the contributions of Sanders and Kittle.

With the exception of the Ravens and Cowboys games, the Rams' run defense has performed like a top 10 unit in the NFL. And as the Cardinals and Seahawks games in between those ones showed, they're capable of responding against some of the league's best rushing offenses.

Sanders and Kittle, meanwhile, give Garopollo two different options for stretching the field. It's a tough assignment to cover each player one-on-one, but double-teaming one could allow the other to beat the defense deep with little resistance if unaccounted for.

On defense for the 49ers

The secondary and the defensive line.

Cornerback Richard Sherman is good to go Saturday after missing the last week's game against the Falcons with a hamstring injury. The return of starting nickel corner K'Waun Williams will also help re-stabilize things.