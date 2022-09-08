Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams agree to terms with Rob Havenstein on three-year extension

Sep 07, 2022 at 06:28 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams and right tackle Rob Havenstein have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension. The move will keep Havenstein in Los Angeles through the 2025 season.

Since joining the Rams as a second-round draft pick out of Wisconsin in 2015, Havenstein has started 99 regular season games – which would make Thursday night's game against the Bills his 100th career start – plus 10 playoff games.

His 6,178 snaps played rank 28th for all offensive players and 20th for offensive linemen in the NFL since 2015. Since entering the NFL, Havenstein is ranked seventh in sacks allowed, eighth in pressures allowed, and 11th in hurries allowed.

His poise and stability at right tackle have helped Los Angeles produce one of the league's most productive and highest-scoring offenses, especially under head coach Sean McVay since 2017. According to ESPN analytics, he had a 93 percent pass block win-rate – measuring how often blocks are sustained for at least 2.5 seconds – which was fifth among all offensive tackles in 2021.

Havenstein last week was voted a team captain for the first time in his career.

