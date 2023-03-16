Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams agree to terms with Coleman Shelton on 2-year contract

Mar 15, 2023 at 07:52 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, California – The Rams are retaining Coleman Shelton.

coleman shelton-16x9

Los Angeles and the 27-year-old offensive lineman on Wednesday agreed to terms on a 2-year contract, keeping a versatile offensive lineman in the fold.

Shelton started in all 13 games he played in last season, with eight of those starts at center, four at right guard and one at left guard. Overall, he's played in 56 games since joining the Rams in 2019, making 15 starts.

A native of Pasadena and graduate of Loyola High School, Shelton originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington in 2018.

Related Links

2023-free-agency-tracker-16x9

Related Content

news

Jalen Ramsey's 10 greatest moments with Rams

To commemorate Jalen Ramsey's three and a half seasons with the Rams, theRams.com highlights his 10 greatest moments in Horns.

news

Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks set

The Los Angeles Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks are set. Here's their current allotment.

news

Rams agree to trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade that will send defensive back Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins.

news

Rams tender exclusive rights free agents Michael Hoecht, Shaun Jolly and Christian Rozeboom

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered exclusive right free agents Michael Hoecht, Shaun Jolly and Christian Rozeboom.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest projections heading into free agency

Here's what experts are predicting for the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks ahead of the start of free agency.

news

Rams release Leonard Floyd

The Los Angeles Rams have released outside linebacker Leonard Floyd.

news

Top takeaways from Rams HC Sean McVay's pre-free agency press conference: Decision to return, potential roster moves, and more

What we learned from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference held ahead of the start of 2023 NFL free agency.

news

Rams finalize 2023 coaching staff

Rams head coach Sean McVay has finalized his 2023 coaching staff. Here's more on their titles and roles.

news

Rams awarded four compensatory picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have received four compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Post-combine projections for Los Angeles feature tight end, linebacker, edge and offensive line options

Examining the latest expert projections for who the Los Angeles Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft following last week's NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Rams, linebacker Bobby Wagner mutually agree to part ways

The Los Angeles Rams and linebacker Bobby Wagner have mutually agreed to part ways.

Advertising