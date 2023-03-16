Rams agree to terms with Coleman Shelton on 2-year contract

Los Angeles and the 27-year-old offensive lineman on Wednesday agreed to terms on a 2-year contract, keeping a versatile offensive lineman in the fold.
Shelton started in all 13 games he played in last season, with eight of those starts at center, four at right guard and one at left guard. Overall, he's played in 56 games since joining the Rams in 2019, making 15 starts.
A native of Pasadena and graduate of Loyola High School, Shelton originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Washington in 2018.