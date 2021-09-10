Injury Report 9/10: A'Shawn Robinson and Terrell Lewis set to be available to play against Bears 

"It's good to be able to have him out here," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Lewis after Friday's practice. "He has made a good impact on our team, want to see him be able to play significant snaps. Figuring out where exactly is that balance of days off, but getting him to the games and ready to contribute in the role that we're asking of him wanting to get him is something we'll continue to manage as we go. But we are grateful and excited to have Terrell being able to play for us this week."