Injury Report 9/10: A'Shawn Robinson and Terrell Lewis set to be available to play against Bears 

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis do not carry game statuses on the final injury report for Sunday night's game against the Bears (5:20 p.m. pacific time, NBC), which indicates they will be available to play.
Robinson (knee) gradually increased his participation in practice, going from a non-participant Wednesday to limited Thursday before logging full participation Friday. Lewis (rest) recorded his second-consecutive full participation in practice Friday after not participating Wednesday.
"It's good to be able to have him out here," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Lewis after Friday's practice. "He has made a good impact on our team, want to see him be able to play significant snaps. Figuring out where exactly is that balance of days off, but getting him to the games and ready to contribute in the role that we're asking of him wanting to get him is something we'll continue to manage as we go. But we are grateful and excited to have Terrell being able to play for us this week."
Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (forearm) is listed as doubtful after being a limited participant in practice all week.
For the Bears, veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (knee, ankle) is doubtful for Sunday night's game, while linebacker Khalil Mack (groin), linebacker Robert Quinn (back) and safety Eddie Jackson (wrist) are among the players considered questionable.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams:
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Forearm
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Doubtful
|Terrell Lewis
|LB
|Rest
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Andrew Whitworth
|T
|Rest
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|Rest
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
CHICAGO BEARS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Eddie Goldman
|DT
|Knee, Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|Rest
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Questionable
|Khalil Mack
|LB
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Questionable
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Back
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Questionable
|Robert Quinn
|LB
|Back
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|Questionable
|Deon Bush
|S
|Shoulder
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Questionable
|Xavier Crawford
|CB
|Groin
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|J.P. Holtz
|TE
|Quadricep
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Eddie Jackson
|S
|Wrist
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Questionable
|Patrick Scales
|LS
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Questionable
|Khyiris Tonga
|DT
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Damien Williams
|RB
|Abdomen
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Tashaun Gipson
|S
|Back
|-
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable