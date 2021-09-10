Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 9/10: A'Shawn Robinson and Terrell Lewis set to be available to play against Bears 

Sep 10, 2021 at 02:45 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive lineman ﻿A'Shawn Robinson﻿ and outside linebacker ﻿Terrell Lewis﻿ do not carry game statuses on the final injury report for Sunday night's game against the Bears (5:20 p.m. pacific time, NBC), which indicates they will be available to play.

Robinson (knee) gradually increased his participation in practice, going from a non-participant Wednesday to limited Thursday before logging full participation Friday. Lewis (rest) recorded his second-consecutive full participation in practice Friday after not participating Wednesday.

"It's good to be able to have him out here," Rams head coach Sean McVay said of Lewis after Friday's practice. "He has made a good impact on our team, want to see him be able to play significant snaps. Figuring out where exactly is that balance of days off, but getting him to the games and ready to contribute in the role that we're asking of him wanting to get him is something we'll continue to manage as we go. But we are grateful and excited to have Terrell being able to play for us this week."

Rams wide receiver ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿ (forearm) is listed as doubtful after being a limited participant in practice all week.

For the Bears, veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (knee, ankle) is doubtful for Sunday night's game, while linebacker Khalil Mack (groin), linebacker Robert Quinn (back) and safety Eddie Jackson (wrist) are among the players considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
A'Shawn Robinson DT Knee DNP Limited Full -
Ben Skowronek WR Forearm Limited Limited Limited Doubtful
Terrell Lewis LB Rest DNP Full Full -
Andrew Whitworth T Rest DNP Full Full -
DeSean Jackson WR Rest - - DNP -

CHICAGO BEARS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Eddie Goldman DT Knee, Ankle DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Jimmy Graham TE Rest DNP Full Full -
Joel Iyiegbuniwe LB Shoulder Limited Limited Full Questionable
Khalil Mack LB Groin Limited Limited Full Questionable
Darnell Mooney WR Back Limited Limited Full Questionable
Robert Quinn LB Back Limited Limited Full Questionable
Deon Bush S Shoulder Full Full Full Questionable
Xavier Crawford CB Groin Full Full Full -
J.P. Holtz TE Quadricep Full Full Full -
Eddie Jackson S Wrist Full Full Full Questionable
Patrick Scales LS Ankle Full Full Full Questionable
Khyiris Tonga DT Ankle Full Full Full -
Damien Williams RB Abdomen Full Full Full -
Tashaun Gipson S Back - Limited Limited Questionable

