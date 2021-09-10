Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Week 1 Game Preview: Matthew Stafford's debut under the lights at SoFi Stadium against the Chicago Bears

Sep 10, 2021 at 12:18 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Certainly the group includes Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes.

Josh Allen is ascendant and a popular pick to join them this season. Russell Wilson's track record cannot be ignored.

The category, of course, is the elite tier of quarterbacks. And it has become one of the most contested classifications of the NFL offseason.

I'm not too concerned with where the line is drawn for the purposes of this Week One preview.

The point is that Matthew Stafford isn't there right now. But the narrative of the 2021 Los Angeles Rams season can be distilled down to whether or not he has a compelling case come February.

At 33-years old, Stafford has a golden opportunity to make the leap from good to great.

And as their city and stadium prepare to host Super Bowl LVI, so too do the Rams.

Have to See It To Believe It

Let's say it comes to fruition and Stafford is the key that unlocks what so many of us believe this offense is capable of. What should we expect that to look like on Sundays this fall? I put these visions in two categories.

For Stafford: Fewer hits taken. Fewer fourth quarter heroics required. More open targets with lower drop rates. Heavier doses of pre-snap motion and higher totals of yards after catch. The most efficient running game he's ever enjoyed. Shorter fields than he's used to.

For the Rams: Better ball security. Production under pressure. An increase in average depth of target. Lighter boxes and more favorable numbers in the running game. Offensive line performing even better than the sum of their parts. McVay spending fewer timeouts on offense early in halves. Red zone mastery.

The Right Stuff

Aside from elevating production at the most important position in sports, where else do things have to go right for the Rams to own the division, earn home field advantage in the postseason, perhaps the NFC's top seed and a bye, and win a championship?

Here's a short list of individuals the organization has planned around and invested in, who need to rise to the occasion in 2021:

Taylor Rapp

David Long Jr.

Leonard Floyd (happy 29th birthday this week)

Darrell Henderson Jr.

Brian Allen

Career years from the majority of this list should put the Rams on track for where they're trying to go.

Picks to Click

As for who I think will really shine in 2021…

On defense, Sebastian Joseph-Day was undeniably disruptive in training camp. His time is now.

And with Stafford at the controls, threatening defenses vertically with DeSean Jackson and others, it feels like Cooper Kupp is poised for his best year yet – he might even be able to do it while playing lower snap counts this season. Tyler Higbee could be in line for a massive 2021, as well.

Center of Attention

Let's delve a bit deeper with Allen, who was our guest on Rams Revealed this week.

Related Links

The Chicago native was thrust into that infamous 2018 game at Soldier Field, had his career derailed by a Week 10 injury in 2019, and has not seen the field since.

Yet despite major knee surgery and becoming the first active NFL player to test positive for COVID-19 (which compromised his rehabilitation efforts), Allen outperformed this summer and earned the right to send Stafford his first snap with the Rams.

In our conversation, the 25-year-old center makes a strong case that he's capable of overcoming the perception of being "undersized" and details why he's a better player today than the last time we saw him in uniform, some 670 days ago.

Left Tackles Long in the Tooth

While Allen attempts to establish himself as an NFL starter, left tackle ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ strives to cap his 16-year career with a ring.

We'll hold our hope that this isn't the last hurrah for the NFL's oldest offensive lineman, but Whitworth has hinted more strongly than ever that it could be.

This week's opponent is a vivid reminder of just how difficult it can be to replace someone of his caliber.

In desperate need of offensive line maintenance, the Bears signed fellow 39-year-old Jason Peters less than a month ago, hoping he can bridge the days until rookie second-round selection Teven Jenkins (on injured reserve following back surgery) can assume the role.

So there will be nearly 80 years and 34 seasons of experience at left tackle on Sunday night.

Ramily Reunion

Elsewhere on the roster, the Bears have quite the collection of former Rams.

Edge rusher Robert Quinn is hoping to rebound from a lackluster 2020.

Inside linebacker Alec Ogletree got a late-summer phone call, and with Danny Trevathan on injured reserve, the former first-round selection of the Rams will start in the middle of the Bears defense on Sunday night.

Kicker Cairo Santos earned a three-year contract extension this offseason.

One time L.A. safety Marqui Christian is in their secondary. And Chicago even claimed Nsimba Webster off waivers last week to deploy as a core special teams contributor.

Secondary to None

Here are a few quick-hitters regarding skill players and coverage units on both teams.

First, the ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ gauntlet of a matchup schedule begins with Allen Robinson, who the Bears brought back on the franchise tag. Last October, with Nick Foles at the controls, Robinson hauled in four receptions for 70 yards at SoFi Stadium. And despite lackluster quarterback play throughout the year, he caught a career-high 102 passes in 2020.

But if you were paying attention this offseason, it was actually Ramsey's back-and-forth regarding Chicago's number two target, Darnell Mooney, that could set the stage for an even spicier showdown on Sunday night.

Secondly, it seems to me the Bears are taking a large leap of faith with their corners.

Following an injury-shortened rookie campaign, Jaylon Johnson figures to be their best defensive back. Teammate and safety Tashaun Gipson actually compared him to Ramsey recently.

Opposite Johnson is fellow 2020 Draft selection Kindle Vildor, taking over for Kyle Fuller (now in Denver).

As for their third corner, who figures to see a ton of work against L.A.'s 11-personnel packages? Can Artie Burns or Duke Shelley contend with Kupp for four quarters if the Rams pass protection holds up?

And lastly, ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ might be the most interesting Ram on the roster. He was highly coveted in the draft and was just coming on as a rookie when he suffered a season-ending injury against these Bears. Now, I'm uncertain what role he'll fill on this defense, having seen him play extensively in the Rams final two preseason contests. With Nick Scott performing well and J.R. Reed really arriving during the month of August, it will be fascinating to see how the Rams deploy Burgess, their third-round choice at safety from 2020.

Will History Repeat Itself?

In this exact space one year ago, we projected that if things went according to plan for the Rams defense, first-year coordinator Brandon Staley might be one-and-done.

And fortunately/unfortunately, that's exactly how things played out. The 2020 Rams allowed the fewest points in the NFL. The 2021 Chargers have a new head coach.

Not that I'm wishing a fourth defensive coordinator in four seasons on the Rams – far from it. However, a repeat of last season's dominance would of course be welcomed. And should that unit have similar success, who would be surprised if Raheem Morris was interviewing for a return to the head coaching ranks come the New Year?

That would be, to steal one of McVay's favorite phrases, a champagne problem.

Related Content

news

Torry Holt looking forward being at SoFi Stadium for Rams-Bears

Ahead of his visit to SoFi Stadium for the Rams' 2021 season-opener against the Bears on Sunday Night Football, Rams legend Torry Holt shares his fondest memories during his time with the franchise, what he's been up to, and more. 
news

Matthew Stafford: "I'm excited to just go play ball"

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is eager to make his Rams debut on Sunday Night Football against the Bears. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell shares impressions of Bears defense, Raheem Morris on Bears offense, Aaron Donald on game week

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue preparing for their Sunday Night Football regular season-opener against the Bears. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Matthew Stafford excited for start of 2021 season

What Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Matthew Stafford had to about the status of the team as they prepare for their Sunday Night Football 2021 regular season-opener against the Chicago Bears. 
news

Brian Allen talks overcoming injury & COVID-19 while learning to be 'a more complete center' in Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 67

Los Angeles Rams OL Brian Allen sits down with J.B. Long on this episode of Rams Revealed to talk about being the starting center in the Matthew Stafford era and overcoming his knee injury & COVID-19.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into the 2021 season opener.  
news

First Look: Rams kick off 2021 season hosting Bears on Sunday Night Football

An early preview of Sunday night's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. 
news

McVay: DL A'Shawn Robinson on track to play vs. Bears, RB Sony Michel also expected to be ready

Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson is on track to play Sunday night against the Bears, according to head coach Sean McVay, and running back Sony Michel is also expected to be ready. 
news

Notable Rams-Bears games through the years

To kick off our coverage of Week 1 of the 2021 season, theRams.com looks back on some of the best Rams-Bears games in recent years leading into this week's matchup.
news

Bryce Perkins' patience pays off

Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins patiently worked behind the scenes for a year, and was rewarded with a spot on the initial 53-man roster. 
news

Jordan Fuller grateful for team captain opportunity

Entering just his second NFL season, Rams safety Jordan Fuller was voted a team captain by his teammates. 
Advertising