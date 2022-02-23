Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase: Artis Twyman

Rams Vice President of Communications Artis Twyman just completed his 19th season with the team. In his current role, he oversees the media relations staff and directs the Rams' communications and external media efforts.

In all aspects of his job, it's the people that are the best part of it and also what motivates him.

"From media members, to coaches, to players, to alumni, to staff, forging relationships with the people I work with is the most exciting part of my job," Twyman said.

Every person he meets personally and professionally, he tries to take away something from each of them.

"You can learn a little something to help you improve yourself from all types of people and I have tried to take advantage of that," Twyman said.

During Twyman's tenure, the Rams have won the Pete Rozelle Award from the Pro Football Writers of America for the 2018 season. For him, "to be a part of a communications team that is respected throughout the NFL," is what he's been most proud to be a part of while with the organization. The Rams were also among the five finalists for the award for the 2017 season.

"Much like on the football field, no one person achieves success by themselves in communications, so I am proud to have worked with people in our department and be nationally recognized as the best communications team in the league," Twyman said.

Just because they've received such acclaim doesn't mean there isn't work to be done. What motivates Twyman is the opportunity to get better.

"I am motivated by the thought the communications department can be better in 2022 than we were in 2021," Twyman said. "How do we improve? How do we evolve? What is the next challenge? How can we be the best? These questions are what get me going and motivate me, in the great words of our GM Les Snead, to wake up sprinting."

If people are at the center of Twyman's passion for his job, they are also the focus of his efforts to Inspire Change.

For Twyman, inspiring change is about impacting the next generation. In order to do that, he believes "we have to change ourselves to benefit those that are coming behind us."

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, 'Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable…every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals,'" Twyman said. "I work towards being one of those individuals, willing to sacrifice to make things better, not only at the Rams or in the NFL, but in our nation and the world."

There are three ways Black History Month should be celebrated, according to Twyman.