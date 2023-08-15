2023 Breakout Candidates: 3rd Year Players

Bobby Brown III – It dawned on me this spring that the most overlooked player on the Rams roster happens to be 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds.

On the few occasions we've seen Brown in the middle of the defensive front, he's looked like a human forklift. And there's an A'Shawn Robinson-sized void in the middle of the Rams defense this year.

They're going to need an early-down run-stuffer right away with this schedule: Seattle, San Francisco, Cincinnati, Indianapolis (we'll see about the Colts running back situation, but look out for their rookie QB for sure), and of course, Philadelphia… buckle up on the interior.

Final Answer: Again, it feels almost unnecessary to single out one of these men when the Rams need them all to break out to unlock the team's full potential. But that's the drill.

Jones is the surest bet as an entrenched starter, so I shouldn't take him.

Tutu's got the explosive highlight reel potential. Hoecht has at least temporarily filled the biggest need on the roster. Jackson's got just the right disposition to help this Rams offensive line bounce back in a big way, and would be a nice hedge on my prior pick of Joe Noteboom.

Give me Rochell as the pick I'd really love to be right about, especially with fellow corners ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ and ﻿Derion Kendrick﻿ dinged up early in camp.