Rams Camp Daily 8/4: Youth Sports Day highlights Day 7

Aug 04, 2021 at 08:35 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Headed to today's open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine? Here's what you need to know before you go.

Before departing

Theme: Youth Sports Day

Giveaway: Kid's Rams-themed Arm Sleeve (while supplies last).

Gates open at 2 p.m.; practice begins at 3:30 p.m. Click here to claim your free tickets.

Click here to view the Training Camp parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

All attending fans must agree and complete the Fan Health Promise prior to entry. This will be a part of the ticket registration process.

In accordance with the Cal/OSHA and Statewide Industry Guidance on COVID-19, face coverings will be required in indoor spaces for unvaccinated persons with limited exceptions outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

Additionally, vaccinated persons will not be required to wear a face covering in indoor spaces but are encouraged to do so if they prefer.

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend Training Camp.

For the health and safety of others, please stay home if you are feeling sick or have been in contact with any potential COVID-19 cases.

Activities

  • A Fan Activation Area, featuring Autograph signings by Legend Fred Dryer, live music & performances, enter to win prizes, merchandise & customization station and special stage performances
  • A Kids Zone, featuring inflatables, a 50-yard football field and football skills stations
  • A Concession Area, featuring Food Trucks with vegetarian options included, Kettle Corn and Funnel Cake, Burritos, Tacos, Carne Asada Fries and more.

Get caught up

Related Links

PHOTOS: Rams players practice in full pads for Training Camp Day 6

Los Angeles Rams players were on the practice field at UC Irvine for Training Camp Day No. 6 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. Take a look at photos from practice!

Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
1 / 42

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford react to Day 6 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say about the first day in pads, Stafford practicing despite a right thumb contusion, and more after Day 6 of 2021 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Full workload for Matthew Stafford; Ernest Jones and Nick Scott step up: 10 Observations from Day 6 of 2021 Rams Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 6 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Matthew Stafford has contusion on right thumb but feels "pretty good," Bobby Brown III and Robert Rochell's surgeries successful

Injury updates on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and rookie cornerback Robert Rochell from Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/3: Junior Cheer Day highlights Day 6 

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Tuesday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.  
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, DeSean Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day react to Day 5 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day had to say about career longevity, becoming a more versatile defensive lineman and more. 
news

Ben Skowronek stands out, defensive backs make plays: 10 Observations from Day 5 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 5 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Aqib Talib joins Mina Kimes & Andrew Siciliano in ABC7 Los Angeles booth as color analyst

For the first time since the team's return to Los Angeles, Rams preseason games will be broadcast locally on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles and will also be streamed for free on therams.com
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/2: Rams kick off Week 2 of Training Camp

What Rams fans should know ahead of Monday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Darrell Henderson Jr. ready for lead role

Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is prepared to make the most of the opportunity in front of him. 
news

Travin Howard: "Feels good to be playing football again"

Rams linebacker Travin Howard is happy to be back on the field after preseason knee injury forced him to miss the 2020 season. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Leonard Floyd react to Day 4 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had to say about the competitive redzone period during Day 4 of Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, working with quarterback Matthew Stafford and more. 
Advertising