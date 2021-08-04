Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Full workload for Matthew Stafford; Ernest Jones and Nick Scott step up: 10 Observations from Day 6 of 2021 Rams Training Camp

Aug 03, 2021 at 07:50 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Tuesday marked players' first day in pads at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, with quarterback Matthew Stafford logging a full workload despite a contusion on his right thumb and rookie linebacker Ernest Jones and third-year safety Nick Scott stepping up to make big plays for Los Angeles' defense.

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the session:

1) No limitations for Stafford: The Rams' signal-caller sustained a contusion on his right thumb toward the end of Monday's practice, but on Tuesday, he managed to take on a full workload.

2) Scott steps up: During one segment of 11-on-11 team drills, Scott jumped in front of a Stafford pass over the middle intended for Woods to snag an interception that drew high praise from Stafford afterward. "That was as good a play as I've been around at the safety spot," Stafford said in his post-practice press conference.

3) Jones in coverage: The rookie linebacker disrupted a pair of Stafford passes in impressive ways. On one occasion, he covered tight end Tyler Higbee so well he forced Stafford to throw wide. Later on, he tipped another Stafford pass intended for Higbee, but Higbee was in close enough proximity to haul in the deflection.

4) Stafford connects with DeSean Jackson again: Stafford continues to take advantage of the veteran wide receiver's speed, launching a deep ball over the bill to Jackson for a touchdown against the second-team defense. As was the case on another of these connections, Jackson's speed was displayed again, with a good amount of distance between him and the last defender.

5) Kupp connection: Stafford also used terrific ball placement to find wide receiver Cooper Kupp during team drills, with Kupp making an over-the-shoulder grab to haul the pass in.

6) Valuable day for fourth-year offensive tackle Joe Noteboom: With Andrew Whitworth getting a veteran rest day, Noteboom received those reps at left tackle during Tuesday's practice.

7) Darrell Henderson Jr.'s burst: The third-year running back had a nice moment during team drills where he broke outside, then cut back toward the middle for what would've been a first-down run.

8) Watching other running backs: Second-year running back Xavier Jones and rookie running back Jake Funk each got a chance to display their reliability as receivers. Jones connected with Stafford on a short pass during team drills, then showed good burst on the cut going up field. During the same session, Funk caught a short pass over the middle from Wolford with a similar display of agility and explosiveness.

9) Other defensive back stops: Besides Scott, fellow safety Jordan Fuller made an impressive pass breakup during team drills, while cornerback Dont'e Deayon had one on a Stafford pass attempt intended for Van Jefferson during the same period.

10) Other linebackers in coverage: Troy Reeder and Kenny Young also registered pass breakups on Tuesday; Reeder on a Stafford pass intended for Henderson, Young on a John Wolford pass intended for wide receiver J.J. Koski.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford has contusion on right thumb but feels "pretty good," Bobby Brown III and Robert Rochell's surgeries successful

Injury updates on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and rookie cornerback Robert Rochell from Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/3: Junior Cheer Day highlights Day 6 

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Tuesday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.  
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, DeSean Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day react to Day 5 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day had to say about career longevity, becoming a more versatile defensive lineman and more. 
news

Ben Skowronek stands out, defensive backs make plays: 10 Observations from Day 5 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 5 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Aqib Talib joins Mina Kimes & Andrew Siciliano in ABC7 Los Angeles booth as color analyst

For the first time since the team's return to Los Angeles, Rams preseason games will be broadcast locally on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles and will also be streamed for free on therams.com
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/2: Rams kick off Week 2 of Training Camp

What Rams fans should know ahead of Monday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Darrell Henderson Jr. ready for lead role

Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. is prepared to make the most of the opportunity in front of him. 
news

Travin Howard: "Feels good to be playing football again"

Rams linebacker Travin Howard is happy to be back on the field after preseason knee injury forced him to miss the 2020 season. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Leonard Floyd react to Day 4 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had to say about the competitive redzone period during Day 4 of Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, working with quarterback Matthew Stafford and more. 
news

Competitive redzone period delights crowd: 10 Observations from Day 4 of Rams 2021 Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 4 of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Bobby Brown III to undergo thumb surgery, Robert Rochell to undergo wrist surgery

An injury update from training camp on Rams rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and rookie cornerback Robert Rochell. 
Advertising