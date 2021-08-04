Full workload for Matthew Stafford; Ernest Jones and Nick Scott step up: 10 Observations from Day 6 of 2021 Rams Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Tuesday marked players' first day in pads at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, with quarterback Matthew Stafford logging a full workload despite a contusion on his right thumb and rookie linebacker Ernest Jones and third-year safety Nick Scott stepping up to make big plays for Los Angeles' defense.

Staff writer Stu Jackson shares 10 Observations from the session:

1) No limitations for Stafford: The Rams' signal-caller sustained a contusion on his right thumb toward the end of Monday's practice, but on Tuesday, he managed to take on a full workload.

2) Scott steps up: During one segment of 11-on-11 team drills, Scott jumped in front of a Stafford pass over the middle intended for Woods to snag an interception that drew high praise from Stafford afterward. "That was as good a play as I've been around at the safety spot," Stafford said in his post-practice press conference.

3) Jones in coverage: The rookie linebacker disrupted a pair of Stafford passes in impressive ways. On one occasion, he covered tight end Tyler Higbee so well he forced Stafford to throw wide. Later on, he tipped another Stafford pass intended for Higbee, but Higbee was in close enough proximity to haul in the deflection.

4) Stafford connects with DeSean Jackson again: Stafford continues to take advantage of the veteran wide receiver's speed, launching a deep ball over the bill to Jackson for a touchdown against the second-team defense. As was the case on another of these connections, Jackson's speed was displayed again, with a good amount of distance between him and the last defender.