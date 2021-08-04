From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford react to Day 6 of Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford each met with local media Tuesday following the sixth practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, covering their assessment of the first day in pads overall (McVay), the chemistry of the defensive line (Donald), last week's competitive redzone period (Stafford), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I thought it was good. I thought there were a lot of good things that we can really correct, coach off of." – McVay