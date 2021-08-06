Rams Camp Daily 8/6: Vamos Rams Day presented by Toyota on Day 8, with Celebrity Flag Football Game after practice

Headed to today's open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine? Here's what you need to know before you go.

Before departing

Theme: Vamos Rams Day

Gates open at 1:30 p.m.; practice begins at 3 p.m. Click here to claim your free tickets.

Click here to view the Training Camp parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

All attending fans must agree and complete the Fan Health Promise prior to entry. This will be a part of the ticket registration process.

In accordance with the Cal/OSHA and Statewide Industry Guidance on COVID-19, face coverings will be required in indoor spaces for unvaccinated persons with limited exceptions outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

Additionally, vaccinated persons will not be required to wear a face covering in indoor spaces but are encouraged to do so if they prefer.

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend Training Camp.

For the health and safety of others, please stay home if you are feeling sick or have been in contact with any potential COVID-19 cases.

Activities

A Fan Activation Area, featuring Legends autograph signings, live music & performances, enter to win prizes, merchandise & customization station and special stage performances.

featuring Legends autograph signings, live music & performances, enter to win prizes, merchandise & customization station and special stage performances. A Kids Zone , featuring inflatables, a 50-yard football field and football skills stations.

, featuring inflatables, a 50-yard football field and football skills stations. A Concession Area, featuring Food Trucks with vegetarian options included, Kettle Corn and Funnel Cake, Burritos, Tacos, Carne Asada Fries and more.

featuring Food Trucks with vegetarian options included, Kettle Corn and Funnel Cake, Burritos, Tacos, Carne Asada Fries and more. After Practice: Celebrity Flag Football Game featuring YG, Taye Diggs, Matt Barnes, Sevyn Streeter and more!