Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams claimed and awarded DT Larrell Murchison off waivers

Dec 12, 2022 at 02:16 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Dealing with another injury to their defensive line, the Rams are making an addition to the group.

Los Angeles on Monday announced it has claimed and been awarded defensive tackle Larrell Murchison off waivers.

Murchison, 25, was most recently with the Tennessee Titans, appearing in five games this season and making two total tackles.

The 6-foot-2, 297-pound defensive lineman originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State. Across two-plus seasons in Tennessee, he recorded 15 total tackles (two for loss) in 26 career games (five starts).

Murchison's arrival comes in wake of defensive tackle Marquise Copeland suffering a high ankle sprain against the Raiders last week. Rams head coach Sean McVay this past Friday said the team would see what Copeland's status is over the next couple of days.

In addition to Copeland's injury, L.A.'s defensive line is also dealing with taking things week-by-week with Aaron Donald as Donald recovers from a high ankle sprain sustained against the Chiefs in Week 13, plus A'Shawn Robinson (knee) being sidelined for the remainder of the season after tearing his meniscus against the Saints in Week 12.

Excluding those injured players, the Rams' defensive line currently includes Greg Gaines, Bobby Brown III, Jonah Williams, Earnest Brown IV, T.J. Carter, Zach VanValkenburg and now Murchison. Gaines, Brown III and Williams are on the active roster, while Brown IV, Carter and Zach VanValkenburg are on the practice squad (the Broncos signed Elijah Garcia off the Rams' practice squad last week). Michael Hoecht is listed as a defensive tackle, but has been seeing playing more snaps at edge in recent games due to attrition at that position.

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 15

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 15 Monday Night Football road game against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams long snapper Mike McDonald

Having not played football in 3 years, long snapper Mike McDonald joined the Rams in 1983 to fill in for an injured player. McDonald turned that part-time opportunity into 8 seasons with the Rams, along with a lifetime of memories.

news

Ben Skowronek posts career-bests in receptions and receiving yards in Week 14

Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek set new career-highs in receptions and receiving yards in Los Angeles' Thursday Night Football win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Van Jefferson's game-winning touchdown catch vs. Raiders a full-circle and overall impactful moment

Connecting with Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield on the game-winning touchdown on Thursday Night Football was a memorable moment in many ways for wide receiver Van Jefferson.

news

McVay: Jacob Harris sustained torn pec vs. Raiders and will need surgery, Marquise Copeland has high ankle sprain

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Jacob Harris and defensive tackle Marquise Copeland coming out of Thursday night's game against the Raiders.

news

Baker Mayfield mágico: en su debut con los Rams, gana el juego con serie final de 98 yardas y se rompe la racha perdedora

Los Rams de Los Ángeles anota 14 puntos en los últimos 3:19 minutos con un quarterback que apenas reportó el día anterior para sacar cardiaco triunfo que parece liquidar a los Raiders de Las Vegas.

news

Short time to prepare no problem for Baker Mayfield

In Los Angeles for barely 48 hours, quarterback Baker Mayfield's "crash course" of preparation is enough to deliver a game-winning drive for the Rams against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield and Van Jefferson react to 17-16 win over Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 14

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Van Jefferson's postgame press conferences following the team's 17-16 win over the Raiders Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Baker Mayfield's game-winning, 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds left lifts Rams to thrilling 17-16 Thursday Night Football win over Raiders

Rams snap 6-game losing streak behind quarterback Baker Mayfield's first touchdown as a Ram.

news

Shaun Jolly, Ronnie Rivers and Bobby Evans among Rams' inactives for Week 14 vs. Raiders

A look at the inactives for Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

news

Baker Mayfield podría debutar este jueves con los Rams, que buscan liquidar las aspiraciones de playoffs de los Raiders

El partido de Thursday Night Football en SoFi Stadium será el primer duelo entre los Rams y los Raiders en el área de Los Ángeles desde 1994.

Advertising