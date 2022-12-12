Rams claimed and awarded DT Larrell Murchison off waivers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Dealing with another injury to their defensive line, the Rams are making an addition to the group.
Los Angeles on Monday announced it has claimed and been awarded defensive tackle Larrell Murchison off waivers.
Murchison, 25, was most recently with the Tennessee Titans, appearing in five games this season and making two total tackles.
The 6-foot-2, 297-pound defensive lineman originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State. Across two-plus seasons in Tennessee, he recorded 15 total tackles (two for loss) in 26 career games (five starts).
Murchison's arrival comes in wake of defensive tackle Marquise Copeland suffering a high ankle sprain against the Raiders last week. Rams head coach Sean McVay this past Friday said the team would see what Copeland's status is over the next couple of days.
In addition to Copeland's injury, L.A.'s defensive line is also dealing with taking things week-by-week with Aaron Donald as Donald recovers from a high ankle sprain sustained against the Chiefs in Week 13, plus A'Shawn Robinson (knee) being sidelined for the remainder of the season after tearing his meniscus against the Saints in Week 12.
Excluding those injured players, the Rams' defensive line currently includes Greg Gaines, Bobby Brown III, Jonah Williams, Earnest Brown IV, T.J. Carter, Zach VanValkenburg and now Murchison. Gaines, Brown III and Williams are on the active roster, while Brown IV, Carter and Zach VanValkenburg are on the practice squad (the Broncos signed Elijah Garcia off the Rams' practice squad last week). Michael Hoecht is listed as a defensive tackle, but has been seeing playing more snaps at edge in recent games due to attrition at that position.