Rams clinch playoff berth with win over Giants and Seahawks loss to Steelers

The Rams' ticket to the postseason has officially been punched.
With its 26-25 win over the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks' 30-23 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles on Sunday clinched a playoff berth.
The Rams got to that point by going 6-1 in their last seven games. They currently sit at 9-7 overall and in possession of the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture.
