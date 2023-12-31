Game Recap: Rams hang on to defeat Giants 26-25

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Rams (9-7) managed to hang on for a 26-25 win over the Giants (5-11) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Clinging to a 1-point lead early in the fourth quarter, running back Kyren Williams' 28-yard touchdown run gave the Rams some breathing room, but kicker Lucas Havrisik's second missed extra point attempt made it just a 26-19 Los Angeles lead with 12:03 remaining.

The Giants nearly threatened on the ensuing drive with a 47-yard completion from quarterback Tyrod Taylor to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, but that play was negated by a holding call against them. The Rams forced a turnover on downs on 4th and 1 from their own 33 to get the ball back with 8:38 left, but couldn't capitalize.

Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski returned a punt 94 yards for a touchdown, but the ensuing 2-point attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the Rams again clinging to a 1-point lead, 26-25, with 3:27 remaining.

On the ensuing drive, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down, forcing the Rams to punt with 1:17 to go, though the Giants had no time outs left by that point.

A 31-yard scramble by Taylor moved the Giants from their own 35 to the Rams 34 to get New York in field goal range, but kicker Mason Crosby's 54-yard field goal attempt missed wide left, allowing the Rams to hang on for the 1-point win.

Williams finished with 20 carries for 87 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Stafford completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 317 yards with 1 touchdown against 2 interceptions, while wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Defensively, nose tackle Kobie Turner notched 2.5 sacks to reach 9 on the season, tying Aaron Donald's franchise rookie record. Donald added two sacks himself.

Nose tackle Bobby Brown III left the game in the first half with a knee injury and was initially deemed questionable to return before being downgraded to out early in the third quarter.

