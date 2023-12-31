Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams hang on to defeat Giants 26-25

Dec 31, 2023 at 01:19 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Rams (9-7) managed to hang on for a 26-25 win over the Giants (5-11) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Clinging to a 1-point lead early in the fourth quarter, running back Kyren Williams' 28-yard touchdown run gave the Rams some breathing room, but kicker Lucas Havrisik's second missed extra point attempt made it just a 26-19 Los Angeles lead with 12:03 remaining.

The Giants nearly threatened on the ensuing drive with a 47-yard completion from quarterback Tyrod Taylor to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, but that play was negated by a holding call against them. The Rams forced a turnover on downs on 4th and 1 from their own 33 to get the ball back with 8:38 left, but couldn't capitalize.

Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski returned a punt 94 yards for a touchdown, but the ensuing 2-point attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the Rams again clinging to a 1-point lead, 26-25, with 3:27 remaining.

On the ensuing drive, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down, forcing the Rams to punt with 1:17 to go, though the Giants had no time outs left by that point.

A 31-yard scramble by Taylor moved the Giants from their own 35 to the Rams 34 to get New York in field goal range, but kicker Mason Crosby's 54-yard field goal attempt missed wide left, allowing the Rams to hang on for the 1-point win.

Williams finished with 20 carries for 87 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Stafford completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 317 yards with 1 touchdown against 2 interceptions, while wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Defensively, nose tackle Kobie Turner notched 2.5 sacks to reach 9 on the season, tying Aaron Donald's franchise rookie record. Donald added two sacks himself.

Nose tackle Bobby Brown III left the game in the first half with a knee injury and was initially deemed questionable to return before being downgraded to out early in the third quarter.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Rams got on the board first with a 4-yard touchdown run by Williams to take a 7-0 lead with 3:07 left in the first quarter, a scoring play set up by an 18-yard catch-and-run by tight end Tyler Higbee.

However, the Giants answered with a 24-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to tie the game 7-7 early in the second quarter.

A Stafford interception on a pass intended for Nacua late in the first half gave the Giants the ball at their own 38, but they were unable to come away with anything after a turnover on downs on 4th and 1 from their own 47 because of a botched exchange between center John Michael Schmitz and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Taking over at the Giants 46, the Rams capitalized with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp at the end of the ensuing possession to take a 14-7 lead with 1:44 to go in the first half.

Los Angeles defensive back Jordan Fuller made a timely interception near the sideline with 1:07 left in the first half, but the ensuing offensive series for L.A. was short-lived. On the next play, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson fumbled, and it was recovered and returned 3 yards by New York to the L.A. 46.

A 31-yard field goal by Giants kicker Mason Crosby on the following drive as time expired cut the Rams' lead to 14-10 at halftime.

Taking advantage of a defensive stop to open the second half, the Rams extended their lead to 20-10 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Williams set up by an 80-yard, catch-and-run by Nacua.

The Giants wouldn't go quietly, though. An 80-yard touchdown pass from Taylor to wide receiver Darius Slayton cut the Rams' lead to 3 with 4:39 left in the third quarter.

On the ensuing possession, Stafford was intercepted a second time by safety Dane Belton, giving the Giants the ball at the Rams 34 after a 20-yard return. New York capitalized via a 32-yard field goal by Crosby to cut Los Angeles' lead to 20-19 with 13:24 left in the fourth quarter. New York settled for a field goal after a big pass breakup by Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick in the endzone.

Williams' 28-yard touchdown run gave the Rams some distance from the Giants, but Havrisik's missed extra point attempt still kept things close at 26-19 with 12:03 remaining.

Nine minutes later, Olszewski's punt return for a touchdown cut the Rams' lead to 1 again – the Giants went for 2 but were unsuccessful.

Forced to punt on the ensuing possession, the Rams saw the Giants take over at their own 35 and enter field goal range with Taylor's 31-yard scramble, but Crosby's miss – coupled with the Giants being out of timeouts – allow the Rams to drain the remaining 30 seconds to secure the win.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face New York Giants in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 17 of the 2023 season. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

