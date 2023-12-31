Game Recap: Rams hang on to defeat Giants 26-25

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Rams (9-7) managed to hang on for a 26-25 win over the Giants (5-11) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Clinging to a 1-point lead early in the fourth quarter, running back Kyren Williams' 28-yard touchdown run gave the Rams some breathing room, but kicker Lucas Havrisik's second missed extra point attempt made it just a 26-19 Los Angeles lead with 12:03 remaining.
The Giants nearly threatened on the ensuing drive with a 47-yard completion from quarterback Tyrod Taylor to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, but that play was negated by a holding call against them. The Rams forced a turnover on downs on 4th and 1 from their own 33 to get the ball back with 8:38 left, but couldn't capitalize.
Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski returned a punt 94 yards for a touchdown, but the ensuing 2-point attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the Rams again clinging to a 1-point lead, 26-25, with 3:27 remaining.
On the ensuing drive, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third down, forcing the Rams to punt with 1:17 to go, though the Giants had no time outs left by that point.
A 31-yard scramble by Taylor moved the Giants from their own 35 to the Rams 34 to get New York in field goal range, but kicker Mason Crosby's 54-yard field goal attempt missed wide left, allowing the Rams to hang on for the 1-point win.
Williams finished with 20 carries for 87 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Stafford completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 317 yards with 1 touchdown against 2 interceptions, while wide receiver Puka Nacua.
Defensively, nose tackle Kobie Turner notched 2.5 sacks to reach 9 on the season, tying Aaron Donald's franchise rookie record. Donald added two sacks himself.
Nose tackle Bobby Brown III left the game in the first half with a knee injury and was initially deemed questionable to return before being downgraded to out early in the third quarter.
Here is the complete game recap:
The Rams got on the board first with a 4-yard touchdown run by Williams to take a 7-0 lead with 3:07 left in the first quarter, a scoring play set up by an 18-yard catch-and-run by tight end Tyler Higbee.
However, the Giants answered with a 24-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to tie the game 7-7 early in the second quarter.
A Stafford interception on a pass intended for Nacua late in the first half gave the Giants the ball at their own 38, but they were unable to come away with anything after a turnover on downs on 4th and 1 from their own 47 because of a botched exchange between center John Michael Schmitz and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
Taking over at the Giants 46, the Rams capitalized with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp at the end of the ensuing possession to take a 14-7 lead with 1:44 to go in the first half.
Los Angeles defensive back Jordan Fuller made a timely interception near the sideline with 1:07 left in the first half, but the ensuing offensive series for L.A. was short-lived. On the next play, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson fumbled, and it was recovered and returned 3 yards by New York to the L.A. 46.
A 31-yard field goal by Giants kicker Mason Crosby on the following drive as time expired cut the Rams' lead to 14-10 at halftime.
Taking advantage of a defensive stop to open the second half, the Rams extended their lead to 20-10 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Williams set up by an 80-yard, catch-and-run by Nacua.
The Giants wouldn't go quietly, though. An 80-yard touchdown pass from Taylor to wide receiver Darius Slayton cut the Rams' lead to 3 with 4:39 left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Stafford was intercepted a second time by safety Dane Belton, giving the Giants the ball at the Rams 34 after a 20-yard return. New York capitalized via a 32-yard field goal by Crosby to cut Los Angeles' lead to 20-19 with 13:24 left in the fourth quarter. New York settled for a field goal after a big pass breakup by Rams defensive back Derion Kendrick in the endzone.
Williams' 28-yard touchdown run gave the Rams some distance from the Giants, but Havrisik's missed extra point attempt still kept things close at 26-19 with 12:03 remaining.
Nine minutes later, Olszewski's punt return for a touchdown cut the Rams' lead to 1 again – the Giants went for 2 but were unsuccessful.
Forced to punt on the ensuing possession, the Rams saw the Giants take over at their own 35 and enter field goal range with Taylor's 31-yard scramble, but Crosby's miss – coupled with the Giants being out of timeouts – allow the Rams to drain the remaining 30 seconds to secure the win.
