From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 26-25 Week 17 road win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 26-25 win over the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, discussing the Rams special teams' performance, running back Kyren Williams' 3-touchdown game and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:
"No, it doesn't (matter how you win at this point in the season), unless you tell me that we get more points for winning for more than one point." – McVay
- It was far from a complementary performance, but the Rams did just enough to come away with the victory on Sunday.
- "I do think there was a lot of things that were uncharacteristic of playing sharp, good football, that I know we're capable of," McVay said.
"That's tough. There's a lot of things that that we have to be better at." – McVay
- McVay wanted to be careful to say too much immediately after the game, and before he could look at the totality of Sunday's special teams performance, but acknowledged it wasn't good enough.
- However, McVay also said there were "a lot of things" not exclusive to special teams – meaning, across all three phases – that also weren't good enough.
"Just excited to be playing meaningful football." – Stafford
- Once 3-6, the Rams have gone 6-1 since that time and remain in the thick of a playoff push thanks to Sunday's win.
- They face the 49ers in San Francisco next week.
"Kyren was patient, you know. It wasn't like every single run was ripping for eight, nine, ten yards." – Stafford
- Williams earned every bit of his 87 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries on Sunday.
- "I thought he did a heck of a job choosing his spots," Stafford said.