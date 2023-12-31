Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 26-25 Week 17 road win over Giants

Dec 31, 2023 at 02:56 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 26-25 win over the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, discussing the Rams special teams' performance, running back Kyren Williams' 3-touchdown game and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:

"No, it doesn't (matter how you win at this point in the season), unless you tell me that we get more points for winning for more than one point." – McVay

  • It was far from a complementary performance, but the Rams did just enough to come away with the victory on Sunday.
  • "I do think there was a lot of things that were uncharacteristic of playing sharp, good football, that I know we're capable of," McVay said.

"That's tough. There's a lot of things that that we have to be better at." – McVay

  • McVay wanted to be careful to say too much immediately after the game, and before he could look at the totality of Sunday's special teams performance, but acknowledged it wasn't good enough.
  • However, McVay also said there were "a lot of things" not exclusive to special teams – meaning, across all three phases – that also weren't good enough.

Related Links

"Just excited to be playing meaningful football." – Stafford

  • Once 3-6, the Rams have gone 6-1 since that time and remain in the thick of a playoff push thanks to Sunday's win.
  • They face the 49ers in San Francisco next week. 

"Kyren was patient, you know. It wasn't like every single run was ripping for eight, nine, ten yards." – Stafford

  • Williams earned every bit of his 87 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries on Sunday. 
  • "I thought he did a heck of a job choosing his spots," Stafford said.

Related Content

news

Rams clinch playoff berth with win over Giants and Seahawks loss to Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams are playoff bound after defeating the Giants and getting some help from the Steelers in Week 17.
news

Game Recap: Rams hang on to defeat Giants 26-25

Giants kicker Mason Crosby misses 54-yard field goal attempt with 34 seconds left, giving Rams the road victory. 
news

Alaric Jackson and Ochaun Mathis among Rams' inactives for Week 17 at Giants

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Rams and the Giants at MetLife Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 17 regular season matchup

How to watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Giants on December 31, 2023.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Giants in Week 17

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 17 regular season road game against the Giants, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Los Rams están cerca de los playoffs y se vuelven un equipo temido, pero su coach pide mantener "los pies en la tierra" al visitar a Giants | Vista previa del partido

Si Los Ángeles gana en New York en el último día de 2023 y Seattle pierde su partido será tiempo para celebrar el boleto a la postemporada en la penúltima semana de la campaña.
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Giants in Week 17

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media ahead of Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Rams and the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
news

Playoff berth on the line in Week 17: Rams clash with Giants on NYE | Game Preview

J.B. Long breaks down playoff clinching scenarios in Week 17, dives into the historic runs both Matthew Stafford & Kyren Williams are on, and reminisces about the recent success the Rams have enjoyed playing in the Meadowlands.
news

Injury Report 12/29: Tre Tomlinson out for for Week 17 at Giants; Puka Nacua, Ernest Jones IV, Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson questionable but expected to play

A look at the Friday injury report for Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Rams and the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Cooper Kupp preview Week 17 at Giants

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's weekly press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
news

Kevin Dotson's change of scenery benefitting him and Rams in 2023

A preseason acquisition, starting right guard Kevin Dotson has become a crucial part of the physical playing style of the Rams' offensive line.
Advertising