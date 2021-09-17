Injury Report 9/17: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 2 at Colts

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – None of the Rams players listed on the final injury report carry injury designations for Sunday's game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX), indicating all are eligible to play.

For the Colts, starting right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) have been ruled out for Sunday's game, while starting left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and starting left guard Quenton Nelson (foot/back) are among the 10 listed as questionable. Starting linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/illness) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game after not participating in practice Wednesday or Thursday and logging limited participation Friday.