Injury Report 9/17: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 2 at Colts

Sep 17, 2021 at 02:57 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – None of the Rams players listed on the final injury report carry injury designations for Sunday's game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX), indicating all are eligible to play.

For the Colts, starting right tackle Braden Smith (foot) and starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) have been ruled out for Sunday's game, while starting left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and starting left guard Quenton Nelson (foot/back) are among the 10 listed as questionable. Starting linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/illness) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game after not participating in practice Wednesday or Thursday and logging limited participation Friday.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Knee DNP Limited Full -
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest DNP Full Full -
Terrell Lewis LB Rest DNP Full Full -
Aaron Donald DL Rest DNP Full Full -
A'Shawn Robinson DL Knee Limited Full Full -
Ben Skowronek WR Forearm - Full Full -
DeSean Jackson WR Rest - - DNP -

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Darius Leonard LB Ankle, Illness DNP DNP Limited -
Quenton Nelson G Foot, Back DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Xavier Rhodes CB Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
Braden Smith T Foot DNP DNP DNP Out
Eric Fisher T Achilles Limited Limited Full Questionable
Al-Quadin Muhammad DE Ankle Limited Full Full Questionable
Kwity Paye DE Hamstring Limited DNP Limited Questionable
Kemoko Turay DE Groin Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Jack Doyle TE Rest - DNP Full -
Khari Willis S Illness - DNP Full Questionable
Mike Strachan WR Ankle - Limited Full Questionable
Parris Campbell WR Abdomen - - Limited Questionable
Michael Pittman WR Ankle - - Limited Questionable
Julian Blackmon S Back - - DNP Questionable
DeForest Buckner DT Groin - - DNP -

