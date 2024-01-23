Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams & Cedars-Sinai host High School All-Star Showcase Flag Football Tournament at SoFi Stadium

Jan 23, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

The Los Angeles Rams and their official health partner, Cedars-Sinai, hosted the second annual High School All-Star Showcase Flag Football Tournament in partnership with Nike earlier this month. The event was held at SoFi Stadium to highlight Southern California's top-ranked high school football players.

"It motivated me greatly. To be in the [Rams'] locker room pushes a lot of us to be here one day," said Warren High School quarterback Madden Iamaleava.

The 7-on-7 flag football tournament gave more than 100 top athletes a Pro Bowl experience at the high school level and exposed them to playing in an NFL stadium.

Nick Iamaleava, Warren High School head football coach, coached the Rams Inland Empire team at the showcase. He saw the event having a lasting impact. "Their dreams are reachable, playing against these top tier athletes and coaches, to perform at a high level on a big stage. [They're] within reach of accomplishing their goals and dreams."

Dr. Clarence Shields, orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai, felt the impact beyond football. "They learn to use athletics as a vehicle to improve their approach to community and realizing that someone helped them have access to resources and hopefully when they succeed in life, they will think about helping someone else."

Dr. Shields served as the Rams' team doctor before their move to St. Louis. He and his wife are still involved in the athletic community through their founding of Team HEAL, which emphasizes injury prevention and top-notch medical care, aiming to provide underserved high school athletes with needed resources to pursue sports safely. With the support of Cedars-Sinai the 25-year-old program is accomplishing its mission of Helping Enrich Athletes' Lives (HEAL). It also prepares young people for the future by offering mentorship, academic support, college scholarships and career development.

When describing the importance of the showcase, Dr. Shields said, "The Rams have a commitment to enrich the communities that future athletes will come from."

Eight teams, with athletes ranging from San Diego to Santa Barbara, played in the flag football tournament. The teams participated in three pool play games, followed by single elimination games in which Rams Inland Empire claimed the championship trophy.

The Rams and Cedars-Sinai awarded Madden Iamaleava as the offensive MVP and his teammate for the day, Oak Hills High School strong safety, DaJhon Hall as the defensive MVP.

Rams & Cedars-Sinai host High School All-Star Showcase Flag Football Tournament at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams and their official health partner, Cedars-Sinai, hosted the second annual High School All-Star Showcase Flag Football Tournament in partnership with Nike to highlight Southern California's top-ranked high school football players.

E_240112_1415_ALL_STAR_SHOWCASE_14872
1 / 14
Ryan Hadji/ LA Rams
E_240112_LARAMS_HIGHSCHOOLALLSTARSHOWCASE_165
2 / 14
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240112_1604_ALL_STAR_SHOWCASE_15347
3 / 14
Ryan Hadji/ LA Rams
E_240112_LARAMS_HIGHSCHOOLALLSTARSHOWCASE_368
4 / 14
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240112_LARAMS_HIGHSCHOOLALLSTARSHOWCASE_276
5 / 14
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240112_LARAMS_HIGHSCHOOLALLSTARSHOWCASE_344
6 / 14
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240112_LARAMS_HIGHSCHOOLALLSTARSHOWCASE_131
7 / 14
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240112_LARAMS_HIGHSCHOOLALLSTARSHOWCASE_083
8 / 14
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240112_LARAMS_HIGHSCHOOLALLSTARSHOWCASE_248
9 / 14
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240112_1619_ALL_STAR_SHOWCASE_24479
10 / 14
Ryan Hadji/ LA Rams
E_240112_LARAMS_HIGHSCHOOLALLSTARSHOWCASE_246
11 / 14
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240112_LARAMS_HIGHSCHOOLALLSTARSHOWCASE_018
12 / 14
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240112_LARAMS_HIGHSCHOOLALLSTARSHOWCASE_054
13 / 14
LA Rams / Travis Ellison
E_240112_1436_ALL_STAR_SHOWCASE_24193
14 / 14
Ryan Hadji/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Ghalee Wadood, Rams associate manager of high school football said, "It's important to highlight these [athletes] because they're the future. Anything from the locker room to the training room, all of this experience to bring them into the best stadium in the country, it speaks volumes to the effect it will have on these young men."

Wadood hopes the showcase will motivate the young athletes to excel on the field while balancing course work and learning time management. "Hopefully they can remember this to know how hard they need to work to get here."

In addition to the on-field experience, each participant received Nike products, Rams branded swag and Oakley gear. Nike also announced Bonita linebacker Noah Mikhail as one of their Nike Next Ones recipients. Mikhail is a top recruit for the class of 2025 and will travel to Las Vegas prior to Super Bowl LVIII to compete in a showcase alongside high school football players from each NFL market.

The Rams and Cedars-Sinai are looking forward to continuing this experience in coming years for top athletes throughout Southern California.

Hall left feeling inspired by the experience of playing on the field at SoFi Stadium and being in the Rams' locker room. "This is something that motivates me even more, day by day. I'm very excited to see where I'll be in the future."

More information about the event can be found here. For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams Cheerleaders & mascot Rampage kickoff 2024 reading the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage, to over 600 students

To kick off 2024 and welcome students back to school from winter break, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage visited Aspire Titan Academy, Will Rogers Learning Community and Stoner Avenue Elementary School to read the team's children's book, Ride with Rampage. 
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson & Rams Legend Chris Draft join LA Family Housing for holiday celebration to culminate Rams' Season of Giving

Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson and Legend Chris Draft joined Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage and staff members at LA Family Housing for a Holiday Celebration. 
news

Rams host 55th annual Friendship Bowl & extend youth football efforts to Mexico

All-Star girls' flag & youth football teams from Central Mexico competed against teams from Los Angeles. Players on the Mexican All-Star teams were selected from Central Mexico including Estado de Mexico, Mexico City, Pachuca de Soto, Tamaulipas and Querétaro.
news

Steve Avila, Byron Young & more Rams rookies take foster & under-resourced youth on tour of SoFi Stadium & distribute gifts in partnership with ABC7 Spark of Love Toy Drive

Los Angeles Rams rookies Steve Avila, Nike Hampton, Desjuan Johnson, Ochaun Mathis, Mike McAllister, Xavier Smith and Byron Young joined ABC7 for their annual Spark of Love Toy Drive at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Rams players, cheerleaders & staff team up with UNIFY Financial Credit Union & Salvation Army to host shopping spree

More than 100 youth went shopping with Los Angeles Rams players, Cheerleaders & staff members to purchase up to $200 in holiday gifts at a local Walmart.
news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Steve Avila, Byron Young & other players bring holiday spirit to local nonprofits as part of team's Season of Giving

In continuation of their five-week 'Season of Giving' campaign, the Los Angeles Rams host a holiday meal and grocery distribution for 300 community members at St. Joseph Center in South Los Angeles and support The People Concern's holiday celebration.
news

Co-founder of 4wrdProgress Marc Maye receives Rams Inspire Change Changemaker award

Established by the NFL last season, the award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work
news

Rams continue to grow the game of football for Los Angeles youth

In partnership with USA Football & Riddell, Rams surprise six local youth football programs with $75,000 donation at Rams-Commanders Week 15 matchup
news

Gerald Garth of Arming Minorities Against Addiction and Disease (AMAAD) Institute is Rams' 13th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

The AMAAD Institute Executive Director Gerald Garth is the Rams' 13th pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for his work helping provide recovery support and other programs and services for Black and Brown communities. 
news

Natalie Goodliffe of Cubby's Closet is Rams' 12th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Natalie Goodliffe, Associated Student Government Executive Of Clubs at Los Angeles City College, is the Rams' 12th pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for her work helping provide free clothing resources for LACC students. 
news

Rams rookies Steve Avila, Ethan Evans, Xavier Smith & Tre Tomlinson join Shoes That Fit to provide new athletic shoes to more than 500 students at 99th Street Elementary School

In honor of Giving Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams and nonprofit Shoes That Fit teamed up for the second year in a row to provide new athletic shoes to more than 500 students at 99th Street Elementary School in Watts.
Advertising