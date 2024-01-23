Rams & Cedars-Sinai host High School All-Star Showcase Flag Football Tournament at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams and their official health partner, Cedars-Sinai, hosted the second annual High School All-Star Showcase Flag Football Tournament in partnership with Nike earlier this month. The event was held at SoFi Stadium to highlight Southern California's top-ranked high school football players.

"It motivated me greatly. To be in the [Rams'] locker room pushes a lot of us to be here one day," said Warren High School quarterback Madden Iamaleava.

The 7-on-7 flag football tournament gave more than 100 top athletes a Pro Bowl experience at the high school level and exposed them to playing in an NFL stadium.

Nick Iamaleava, Warren High School head football coach, coached the Rams Inland Empire team at the showcase. He saw the event having a lasting impact. "Their dreams are reachable, playing against these top tier athletes and coaches, to perform at a high level on a big stage. [They're] within reach of accomplishing their goals and dreams."

Dr. Clarence Shields, orthopedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai, felt the impact beyond football. "They learn to use athletics as a vehicle to improve their approach to community and realizing that someone helped them have access to resources and hopefully when they succeed in life, they will think about helping someone else."

Dr. Shields served as the Rams' team doctor before their move to St. Louis. He and his wife are still involved in the athletic community through their founding of Team HEAL, which emphasizes injury prevention and top-notch medical care, aiming to provide underserved high school athletes with needed resources to pursue sports safely. With the support of Cedars-Sinai the 25-year-old program is accomplishing its mission of Helping Enrich Athletes' Lives (HEAL). It also prepares young people for the future by offering mentorship, academic support, college scholarships and career development.

When describing the importance of the showcase, Dr. Shields said, "The Rams have a commitment to enrich the communities that future athletes will come from."

Eight teams, with athletes ranging from San Diego to Santa Barbara, played in the flag football tournament. The teams participated in three pool play games, followed by single elimination games in which Rams Inland Empire claimed the championship trophy.