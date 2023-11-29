Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams DB Jordan Fuller, LB Ernest Jones & 2023 rookie class kick off five-week 'Season of Giving' community initiative

Nov 29, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Mara Powner

The Los Angeles Rams teamed with community partners to kick off their inaugural five-week 'Season of Giving' campaign. The team supported a turkey giveaway for Inglewood residents as well as a holiday meal and grocery distribution for South Los Angeles community members served by A Place Called Home. In addition, the entire Rams rookie class joined the North East Lincoln Rams and Watts Rams youth football programs for a "Ramsgiving" holiday dinner in partnership with Nike.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV supported the City of Inglewood Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Holiday meals and nutritious food were distributed to more than 2,500 Inglewood residents through the drive-thru distribution. The Rams have supported the City of Inglewood Turkey Giveaway since 2016.

At the turkey giveaway Jones said, "This is almost like a dream, just like playing football. Being out here, helping everybody out, there's nothing more that I want."

Hollywood Park and SoFi Stadium senior director of community affairs and engagement, Jason Witt added, "It's fantastic for us to be coming together for this common cause which is limiting food insecurity here in the city of Inglewood, especially during this time."

Safety Jordan Fuller and Rams Legends Robert Delpino and Brandyn Harvey helped serve a holiday meal to more than 700 community members supported by A Place Called Home (APCH). In addition, Rams volunteers joined APCH alumni, current youth members, Board and Leadership Council members to distribute 300 turkeys and bags of Thanksgiving meal supplies to South Central families in need.

The event touched Delpino as he is one of eight children to a single mother. He knew the struggles of food insecurity and was grateful to come together as a community to be there for others. Reflecting on several events giving back to the community, Harvey added, "The Rams are a prominent figure in the community. Being here today shows people how real the Rams are [and shows that] there are real people here that want to help."

During the Rams' Community Blitz last season, the team hosted a turkey distribution for 500 community members and holiday meal for 150 APCH members. APCH is a safe haven for young people in South Central Los Angeles. Their mission is to inspire, encourage, and support the young people in South Los Angeles to achieve social, emotional, and economic success.

Fuller emphasized the importance of his large support system. "Anything I could do to try to translate that, I want to do it because I needed that to get to where I am today."

In partnership with Nike, the Rams rookie class joined 50 North East Lincoln Rams and 50 Watts Rams youth football players at Nike Inc. LA for a "Ramsgiving" meal provided by Certified #RamsHouse Kenny's Q BBQ. The evening also featured football drill stations and inflatables.

Rams partner Disneyland Resort joined the event with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to surprise all the youth players and coaches in both football programs with tickets to Disneyland.

Marc Maye, general manager Watts Rams and executive director of Project Blue said, "It's a meaningful moment that they'll never forget. They're spending it with their friends, their family, but they're also spending it with important people who they look up to and one day wish to be like."

In December 2022, the Rams and the North East Lincoln Tigers, a youth football program coached by LAPD officers serving youth in the Ramona Gardens public housing development in Boyle Heights, launched their partnership which included renaming the youth team the North East Lincoln Rams. Modeled after the Watts Rams youth football program, which the team adopted entering the 2019 season, the Rams fund all football components of the North East Lincoln Rams program, including uniforms and equipment. This year marked the team's third Ramsgiving and the first time the North East Lincoln Rams joined the special event.

Maye added that both programs being together shows how they are truly part of the "Ramily." He explained, "When you have these young kids from two different cultures coming together, I think what they're doing is they're teaching the world that we can unite; we can get along together, we can be great together."

Since 2018, Rams players, cheerleaders, mascot Rampage, and front office staff have participated in annual Community Blitz days of service that have helped to address food insecurity and provide gifts to those in need. For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

