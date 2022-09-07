Rams WR Lance McCutcheon & S Russ Yeast participate in panel discussion for RISE with the Rams event at NFL headquarters 

"If the world was more like a football team, the world would be a better place," said Rams Director of Football Affairs Jacques Mcclendon. "When you are on a football team, it does not matter if you are from the richest side of town or the poorest side of town, when we step on the field, we are teammates. That is what we are looking to curate through this experience with this program. It is not about where you are from or how you got there, but it is about how we collaborate, cohabitate, co-mingle, and move forward."