Rams inspire the next generation of athletes in celebration of Women’s History Month

In celebration of Women's History Month, the Los Angeles Rams and USA Football partnered with Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) to host a Flag Football Jamboree for 250 middle school girls. The event served all 23 LBUSD schools and featured a "Skills & Drills" clinic with 5-on-5 competitions led by 40 athletes from the district's seven high school girls flag football teams.

Simone White, LBUSD sixth grader, just completed her first season of flag football. "I'm glad that I'm out here because I can show my skills, I can help my girls win and I'm able to bond with them. [This shows] girls can do anything boys can do."

Sophia Fabrigas is a sophomore at Cabrillo High School and was one of the high school mentors at the jamboree that led drills for the middle school students. "Since I was a part of the first flag football team at Cabrillo, it's really cool [to support] the next generation." Several high school girls flag football athletes explained feeling like a big sister to the younger athletes.

By partnering with LBUSD, the Rams hope to increase participation among girls in the district's coed middle school flag football teams, eventually leading to all-girl teams at the middle school level to prepare student-athletes for high school. "It's [their] own playing field. Events like this are exactly what they need for exposure [to flag football]," said Denise Sarno, Cabrillo High School girls athletic director and teacher.

The Rams Women's History Month efforts aim to celebrate the growth of football, the players of today, and the generations of tomorrow who will benefit from increased access to team sports. "The Rams efforts in Women's History Month are to celebrate the women of the past, present and future. We want to equip the young women here today with the knowledge that they can play football, football is a sport for all of us," said Noel Grigsby, Rams associate manager of social justice and football development.