'Really encouraged by his development': Rams coaches and teammates looking forward to CJ Daniels Jr. getting more opportunities in Week 10

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels Jr. entered his rookie year expecting it to be a redshirt one, essentially learning behind the scenes without having a meaningful role just yet.

Head coach Sean McVay even said this summer it would be tough for rookies to play for this year's Rams team, which wasn't too surprising given the amount of continuity and carryover from last year's veteran-laden roster.

"It's been good for me," Daniels said of these last nine weeks. "Really just staying the course, just learning the playbook, each and every (receiver) position, and battling against the defense each and every day has definitely prepared me each and every week for whenever my number is called."

That time could be this week.

With wide receiver Puka Nacua expected to miss at least a month with MCL and PCL sprains and turf toe, and veteran Davante Adams still on Injured Reserve, and Jordan Whittington now on IR, Daniels' number is expected to be called this Sunday against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

"He's going to get that," McVay said Monday, when asked what Daniels needs to show to get time on the field. "He's done a great job. I don't know that I could really say any areas of improvement until he gets truly his opportunity. With the way that he's worked consistently, the way that he shows up day in and day out. I think if you asked a lot of our DBs (defensive backs) about him, they give you a bunch of positive feedback because of the looks, the challenges. He has a lot of maturity for a young guy, like I've talked to you guys about. He is a guy that, no question about it, will get an opportunity to play more snaps moving forward."

A sixth-round draft pick out of Miami (Fla.), Daniels was a healthy inactive for the team's first six games before making his debut against the Raiders in Week 7. From Weeks 7-9, though, he only played a total of six offensive snaps and did not record any stats, so his involvement in the wide receiver rotation was minimal. However, Daniels said that lack of snaps has not been frustrating.

"That's just not my role. You know what I'm saying?" Daniels said. "I was just waiting on the opportunity when my number is called. So whatever the team needs me to do is what I'm going to do."

Daniels said all of his teammates in the Rams' wide receiver room have been helpful and encouraging him.

"Even though I haven't had game-like snaps, (they've been) just telling me to keep doing what I'm doing in practice, and one day it's definitely going to pay off," Daniels said.

Even if his opportunities in-game during the regular season have been few and far between, Daniels has maintained the right mindset and attitude while biding that time.

Teammates and coaches are excited to see him get the chance to translate that to the field.

"CJ has done a hell of a job," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "You look at the crossover tape when (quarterbacks) Stetson (Bennett IV) and Ty (Simpson) are working against our defense, he's showing up in a big way a lot of different times. I'm excited to get some chances to throw with him, get it out there on Sunday, and just get his feet wet. It's an opportunity, like I said, for a lot of guys in this situation that we're in. I'm just excited to go be a part of it."