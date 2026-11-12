 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

'Really encouraged by his development': Rams coaches and teammates looking forward to CJ Daniels Jr. getting more opportunities in Week 10

Nov 12, 2026 at 02:27 PM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels Jr. entered his rookie year expecting it to be a redshirt one, essentially learning behind the scenes without having a meaningful role just yet.

Head coach Sean McVay even said this summer it would be tough for rookies to play for this year's Rams team, which wasn't too surprising given the amount of continuity and carryover from last year's veteran-laden roster.

"It's been good for me," Daniels said of these last nine weeks. "Really just staying the course, just learning the playbook, each and every (receiver) position, and battling against the defense each and every day has definitely prepared me each and every week for whenever my number is called."

That time could be this week.

With wide receiver Puka Nacua expected to miss at least a month with MCL and PCL sprains and turf toe, and veteran Davante Adams still on Injured Reserve, and Jordan Whittington now on IR, Daniels' number is expected to be called this Sunday against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

"He's going to get that," McVay said Monday, when asked what Daniels needs to show to get time on the field. "He's done a great job. I don't know that I could really say any areas of improvement until he gets truly his opportunity. With the way that he's worked consistently, the way that he shows up day in and day out. I think if you asked a lot of our DBs (defensive backs) about him, they give you a bunch of positive feedback because of the looks, the challenges. He has a lot of maturity for a young guy, like I've talked to you guys about. He is a guy that, no question about it, will get an opportunity to play more snaps moving forward."

A sixth-round draft pick out of Miami (Fla.), Daniels was a healthy inactive for the team's first six games before making his debut against the Raiders in Week 7. From Weeks 7-9, though, he only played a total of six offensive snaps and did not record any stats, so his involvement in the wide receiver rotation was minimal. However, Daniels said that lack of snaps has not been frustrating.

"That's just not my role. You know what I'm saying?" Daniels said. "I was just waiting on the opportunity when my number is called. So whatever the team needs me to do is what I'm going to do."

Daniels said all of his teammates in the Rams' wide receiver room have been helpful and encouraging him.

"Even though I haven't had game-like snaps, (they've been) just telling me to keep doing what I'm doing in practice, and one day it's definitely going to pay off," Daniels said.

Even if his opportunities in-game during the regular season have been few and far between, Daniels has maintained the right mindset and attitude while biding that time.

Teammates and coaches are excited to see him get the chance to translate that to the field.

"CJ has done a hell of a job," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "You look at the crossover tape when (quarterbacks) Stetson (Bennett IV) and Ty (Simpson) are working against our defense, he's showing up in a big way a lot of different times. I'm excited to get some chances to throw with him, get it out there on Sunday, and just get his feet wet. It's an opportunity, like I said, for a lot of guys in this situation that we're in. I'm just excited to go be a part of it."

"I think we've been really encouraged by his development and his progression as the year has gone on, but he's been as fun of a player to watch on our practice field for the last few weeks, and so obviously excited for him to continue to get opportunities," offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said. "But it's opportunities that he's earned through a lot of hard work, through a lot of consistency in how he's approached. So fired up for him stepping up into this this role.

Related Content

news

Emmanuel Forbes Jr. proving capable of bigger role in Rams secondary if needed after performance against former team

With a huge game against his former team, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. is proving he can step up for the Rams secondary if needed.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, coordinators and Aaron Donald preview Rams' second meeting with Cardinals

What head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, coordinators and defensive end Aaron Donald had to say about the Rams' offense adapting to injuries to key contributors ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals and Los Angeles' preparations for the Arizona offense.

news

'I trust those guys to be in the right spots': Matthew Stafford confident in next receivers up with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined

Sunday's Week 10 regular season game against the Cardinals will be Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's biggest adjustment yet to the core group of pass-catchers he'll be working with with Davante Adams still on Injured Reserve and Puka Nacua out with knee and toe injuries.

news

Injury Updates: Rams 'optimistic' about Trent McDuffie returning from injury for Week 10 at Cardinals; latest on Davante Adams, Puka Nacua and Terrance Ferguson's timelines

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the latest on timelines for cornerback Trent McDuffie, wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, and tight end Terrance Ferguson.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 10

How to watch, listen to and stream the Rams' Week 10 matchup at the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15.

news

First Look: Rams take on Cardinals in Arizona in Week 10 riding three-game win streak

An early preview of Sunday's Week 10 regular season game between the Rams and the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 10

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 10 at the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Injury Updates: Puka Nacua likely going on Injured Reserve after sustaining MCL and PCL sprain and turf toe against Commanders; latest on Steve Avila and Trent McDuffie

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the statuses of wide receiver Puka Nacua, offensive lineman Steve Avila and cornerback Trent McDuffie entering Week 10 against the Cardinals.

news

5 Interesting Stats from Rams' 20-13 Week 9 win over Commanders: Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald's combined impact, more history for Puka Nacua, and more

Here are five interesting stats from the Rams' 20-13 road win over the Commanders, presented by DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports.

news

"Fue quitarme un peso de encima": Myles Garrett regresa con 3 capturas ante los Commanders tras su cirugía de rodilla

El linebacker exterior Myles Garrett demostró el potencial que tiene para ser un jugador clave en las victorias de los Rams de Los Ángeles en su partido de visitante contra los Commanders.

news

'Weight off my shoulders': Myles Garrett delivers three-sack performance vs. Commanders in return from knee surgery

Outside linebacker Myles Garrett showed the kind of closer he can be for the Rams in their Week 9 road win over the Commanders.

Advertising