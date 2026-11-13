Emmanuel Forbes Jr. proving capable of bigger role in Rams secondary if needed after performance against former team

Forbes' afternoon didn't start off as strong as he may have liked, giving up a touchdown to former Rams and current Commanders wide receiver Van Jefferson early in the second quarter to take the lead.

But from then on out, Forbes became the lock-down defender the Rams were looking for with their top two corners out. Forbes allowed six receptions for just 19 yards. To help buff that stat, Forbes snuffed out a screen pass for a 4-yard loss in addition to recording the games first tackle on run defense and excelling in that category altogether.

"I thought he was great," head coach Sean McVay said postgame. "I thought he played tough. I thought he came up in run support. I thought he was sticky in coverage. What I like is that he's responding, showing great maturity, showing great competitive stamina. ... (Commanders quarterback) Jayden (Daniels) does such a great job of being able to extend plays. They got a lot of different guys that can make some plays, and I was really proud of Emmanuel Forbes."

Forbes also recorded three pass breakups on the afternoon. The first on a third-and-5 to force the Commanders to punt. The second on a come back route to Jefferson. And the third on a fourth-and-17 to end the Commanders second-to-last drive.