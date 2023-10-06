Injury Report 10/6: Joe Noteboom ruled out for Week 5 vs. Eagles; Alaric Jackson questionable but expected to play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Defensive end ﻿Desjuan Johnson﻿ had surgery on his thumb, according to McVay, and is doubtful for Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rams head coach Sean McVay said offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (hamstring) is expected to play despite being listed as questionable. McVay also indicated rookie ﻿Warren McClendon Jr.﻿ would likely back up Jackson at left tackle on Sunday.

Wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ and outside linebacker ﻿Ochaun Mathis﻿ do not carry injury designations for Sunday's game. McVay said Kupp will play Sunday and that both Kupp and Mathis will be activated off of Injured Reserve ahead of it.

For the Eagles, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (back) is one of four players ruled out for the contest.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.