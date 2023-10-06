Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 10/6: Joe Noteboom ruled out for Week 5 vs. Eagles; Alaric Jackson questionable but expected to play

Oct 06, 2023 at 03:07 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Defensive end ﻿Desjuan Johnson﻿ had surgery on his thumb, according to McVay, and is doubtful for Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rams head coach Sean McVay said offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (hamstring) is expected to play despite being listed as questionable. McVay also indicated rookie ﻿Warren McClendon Jr.﻿ would likely back up Jackson at left tackle on Sunday.

Wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ and outside linebacker ﻿Ochaun Mathis﻿ do not carry injury designations for Sunday's game. McVay said Kupp will play Sunday and that both Kupp and Mathis will be activated off of Injured Reserve ahead of it.

For the Eagles, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (back) is one of four players ruled out for the contest.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Alaric Jackson OL Hamstring DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Joe Noteboom OL Groin DNP DNP DNP Out
Kyren Williams RB Hip DNP Limited Full -
Desjuan Johnson DE Thumb DNP DNP Limited Doubtful
Christian Rozeboom LB Neck DNP Limited Full -
Cooper Kupp WR Hamstring Limited Full Full -
Ochaun Mathis OLB Knee Limited Full Full -
Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Limited Full Full -
Matthew Stafford QB Hip Full Full Full -
Brian Allen OL NIR-resting - - DNP

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Related Links

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Britain Covey WR Concussion DNP Limited Full Questionable
Fletcher Cox DT Back DNP DNP DNP Out
Cam Jurgens G Foot DNP DNP DNP Out
Marlon Tuipulotu DT Triceps DNP DNP DNP Out
Sydney Brown S Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Out
Justin Evans S Neck Full Full Full -
Quez Watkins WR Hamstring Full Full Full -
Nicholas Morrow LB NIR-Personal Matter - - DNP -

Related Content

news

Friday notebook: Cooper Kupp will play against Eagles; Rams will also activate Ochaun Mathis off of IR

The Rams' offense will be getting a big boost for Sunday's game against the Eagles, as head coach Sean McVay said Friday that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will play in Week 5. McVay also updates the statuses of outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis and offensive linemen Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson.
news

Kevin Dotson a standout run-blocker in first start as Ram

Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson had a promising first start with his new team in Week 4 against the Colts, especially when it came to aiding the run game. 
news

Cooper Kupp returns to practice

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was back on the practice field on Wednesday as the Rams prepared for Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Chase Blackburn preview Week 5 vs. Eagles

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn's Week 5 press conferences as the team continues its preparation for Sunday's game against the Eagles at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 5 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Eagles Week 5 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 8. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Pro Bowl DB Rod Perry

Former Pro Bowl defensive back Rod Perry looks back at a legendary career in Horns, and details how a long career in coaching was just as rewarding as his playing days with the Rams.  
news

Tyler Higbee talks about OT win against the Colts, his recent contract extension & thoughts on Puka Nacua's historic start | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 104

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee talks about Sunday's exciting overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts, reflects on his recent contract extension & shares his thoughts on rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua's historic start. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 5

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 5 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

First Look: Rams host defending NFC Champion Eagles at SoFi Stadium in Week 5

An early preview of Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium.
news

McVay: Matthew Stafford (hip) 'should be good to go' for Week 5 vs. Eagles, plus updates on Kyren Williams, Tyler Higbee, Alaric Jackson, Joe Noteboom, Cooper Kupp and Ochaun Mathis 

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, tight end Tyler Higbee, offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Joe Noteboom, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis heading into Week 5 against the Eagles. 
news

Puka Nacua's first career touchdown is a walk-off winner

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's strong start to his rookie season continued in Week 4 with his first career touchdown being the game-winner in overtime against the Colts. 
Advertising