Injury Report 9/16: Van Jefferson and Brian Allen ruled out; Leonard Floyd, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Orzech questionable for Week 2 vs. Falcons

Sep 16, 2022 at 02:49 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) and center Brian Allen (knee) are out for Sunday's game against the Falcons at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX), while outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (knee), left tackle Joe Noteboom (knee) and longsnapper Matthew Orzech (calf) are questionable.

"He's making great progress," McVay said regarding Jefferson prior to Friday's practice. "Really looking forward to when we can get him back. He looks physically great, but when they give us the thumbs up, he'll be out there and he'll be ready to roll."

Floyd, meanwhile, had his knee buckle in practice this week, according to McVay. Everything came out fine structurally, but they will be taking it all the way to gametime to determine whether or not he'll play against Atlanta.

"It was one of those deals, kind of just a scary freak little accident," McVay said. "Fortunately, over the long haul, he's going to be okay."

Although Noteboom and Orzech also listed as questionable, McVay said he was "guessing" Noteboom would play and anticipates Orzech playing.

"He's had a great week of recovery," McVay said regarding Noteboom. "I'm guessing that he's going to play, that's what I'm leaning towards."

For the Falcons, running back Damien Williams (rib) has been ruled out for Sunday's game. He is the only player listed on their injury report.

Below are the final injury reports from both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brian AllenCKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Van JeffersonWRKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Joe NoteboomTKneeDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Matt OrzechLSCalfDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
Leonard FloydLBKneeLimitedDNPDNPQuestionable
Aaron DonaldDLRest--DNP-

ATLANTA FALCONS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Damien WilliamsRBRibDNPDNPDNPOut

