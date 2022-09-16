Rams ready to respond against Atlanta Falcons | Week 2 Game Preview

Similar, But Different

Whereas Josh Allen is the face of the franchise in Buffalo, Marcus Mariota is the bridge to the next franchise quarterback in Atlanta – be it rookie Desmond Ridder, a 2023 draft pick, or a future acquisition.

Which is not to say Mariota isn't a nice fit for these 2022 Falcons – because he looks to be just that.

With enough arm talent, mobility, and savvy to present a nightmarish number of looks and distribute targets to ascending skill players like Pitts and London, Mariota is a clear and present danger in Week 2.

The Falcons are also similar to the Bills in their ability to tamp down explosive pass plays – only Buffalo allowed fewer yards and deep throws in 2021.

What will be interesting to see is whether or not they borrow the Bills blueprint defensively – rushing four, playing zone with seven behind it, staying on top of routes by Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II.

Last week against the Saints, defensive coordinator Dean Pees blitzed on roughly a third of his pass rushes. Stafford and the Rams would welcome that aggressiveness this weekend.

Multiplicity

The Rams ran 67 offensive plays last Thursday (but 14 of those came deep in the fourth quarter on a long drive with the Bills in firm command and playing prevent).

The snap counts for non-starters in that loss?

Cam Akers – 12

Tutu Atwell – 7

Brycen Hopkins – 4

Brandon Powell – 3

That's it. And albeit in limited opportunity, there weren't any noteworthy plays from that group that commanded more reps. Nonetheless, McVay has acknowledged a need to deploy more of his weaponry.

Akers' share of the pie dominated conversation over the past several days, and his readiness for the Falcons is worth watching closely.

But I believe Hopkins, in particular, might be able to give the Rams a unique element.