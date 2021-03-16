Rams get under salary cap ahead of 2021 free agency 

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams are under the salary cap ahead of 2021 free agency, which officially begins at 1 p.m. pacific time Wednesday. The NFL announced last week that the cap had been set at $182.5 million.
Below are the list of Rams free agents:
Unrestricted
C Austin Blythe
QB Blake Bortles
RB Malcolm Brown
OLB Samson Ebukam
TE Gerald Everett
OLB Leonard Floyd – agreed to terms March 15.
DL Morgan Fox
CB Troy Hill
S John Johnson III
LS Jake McQuaide
WR Josh Reynolds
DE Derek Rivers
Restricted
TE Johnny Mundt
CB Darious Williams – tendered March 15; Rams have right of first refusal on any contract offer he receives from another team.
