Rams & Packers duel at Lambeau in Week 9 | Game Preview

The Road Ahead

And here's the most practical reason to hang with the 2023 Rams:

The schedule they've played to date is one of the toughest in the NFL. Their opponents have combined to go 34-25 (a win percentage of .576).

Conversely, the Rams remaining schedule has a record of 32-37 (.464). Five of those foes are currently at or below .500.

Since the NFL expanded to the 14-team playoff format, nine victories have been sufficient to secure an NFC playoff spot every time. In 2020, the eight-win Chicago Bears got in.

So if you're asking whether or not I can still see a path to nine or ten wins for the 2023 Rams? My answer is absolutely, so long as Stafford is at the switch.

Playoff Picture

In recent weeks we've been finishing this column with a look at games that matter to the Rams postseason odds. Given the current conversation, let's get to it earlier here in Week 9 with the matchups I've got circled.

The 5-2 Seattle Seahawks are now atop the NFC West and they go to Baltimore this week. Any assistance from the AFC is always welcome. Similarly, the 3-4 Bucs go to Houston. And what's left of the Commanders are in New England.

The most consequential game of the week might be the 4-4 Vikings, currently in the seventh playoff spot, going to Atlanta to challenge the suddenly-South-leading, 4-4 Falcons. Before Dobbs gets up to speed in the Minnesota offense, perhaps Atlanta can deal the Vikings a fifth loss?