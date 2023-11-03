Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams & Packers duel at Lambeau in Week 9 | Game Preview

Nov 03, 2023 at 12:55 PM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Matthew Stafford will play again for the Rams this season. In the best case scenario, as soon as Sunday in Green Bay.

Massive exhale.

And that means the Rams had good reason to stand pat at the trade deadline and stay in the fight.

Why wouldn't they?

Plenty of NFC competitors are feeling the pain, too. The Minnesota Vikings just lost their starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for the season. The San Francisco 49ers have lost three in a row and Brock Purdy's had a rough go of it lately.

The Washington Commanders tapped out on Tuesday. And the Rams can put the Green Bay Packers out of their misery this week.

So the question becomes – which other contender do you favor above the Rams, once Stafford returns to the lineup?

The Vikings with Josh Dobbs coming over from Arizona? The Saints with Derek Carr? The Bucs with Baker Mayfield?

Even after the worst loss of the season, I'm doubling down on the Rams as a playoff team – especially if they can dig deep and find a way to win in Green Bay.

The Road Ahead

And here's the most practical reason to hang with the 2023 Rams:

The schedule they've played to date is one of the toughest in the NFL. Their opponents have combined to go 34-25 (a win percentage of .576).

Conversely, the Rams remaining schedule has a record of 32-37 (.464). Five of those foes are currently at or below .500.

Since the NFL expanded to the 14-team playoff format, nine victories have been sufficient to secure an NFC playoff spot every time. In 2020, the eight-win Chicago Bears got in.

So if you're asking whether or not I can still see a path to nine or ten wins for the 2023 Rams? My answer is absolutely, so long as Stafford is at the switch.

Playoff Picture

In recent weeks we've been finishing this column with a look at games that matter to the Rams postseason odds. Given the current conversation, let's get to it earlier here in Week 9 with the matchups I've got circled.

The 5-2 Seattle Seahawks are now atop the NFC West and they go to Baltimore this week. Any assistance from the AFC is always welcome. Similarly, the 3-4 Bucs go to Houston. And what's left of the Commanders are in New England.

The most consequential game of the week might be the 4-4 Vikings, currently in the seventh playoff spot, going to Atlanta to challenge the suddenly-South-leading, 4-4 Falcons. Before Dobbs gets up to speed in the Minnesota offense, perhaps Atlanta can deal the Vikings a fifth loss?

And if you're feeling greedy, maybe the Bears can go to New Orleans and pick off the 4-4 Saints.

Related Links

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Game planning for Green Bay | Rams practice ahead of Week 9 matchup against the Packers

Take a look through photos of Los Angeles Rams players practicing ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

E_TOW20494
1 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20171
2 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29978
3 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20277
4 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20561
5 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20579
6 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20544
7 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38913
8 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38924
9 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38818
10 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20670
11 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38813
12 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38931
13 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20992
14 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20314
15 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38892
16 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20063
17 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20465
18 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20970
19 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20846
20 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20876
21 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20912
22 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29946
23 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38855
24 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38810
25 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38841
26 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29928
27 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20972
28 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20776
29 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38873
30 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20569
31 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38902
32 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20807
33 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20866
34 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29964
35 / 71
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOD30128
36 / 71
Gabby Hutter/LA RAMS
E_TOD20113
37 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20388
38 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20876
39 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20363
40 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20892
41 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20815
42 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20416
43 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20380
44 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20809
45 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20059
46 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20434
47 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20050
48 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD30047
49 / 71
Gabby Hutter/LA RAMS
E_TOD20445
50 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20830
51 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD39745
52 / 71
Gabby Hutter/LA RAMS
E_TOD20686
53 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD30146
54 / 71
Gabby Hutter/LA RAMS
E_TOD20749
55 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD30171
56 / 71
Gabby Hutter/LA RAMS
E_TOD20562
57 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20545
58 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20613
59 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20470
60 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20457
61 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD20451
62 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD29949
63 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD29970
64 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD30187
65 / 71
Gabby Hutter/LA RAMS
E_TOD20919
66 / 71
Bryce Todd /LA Rams
E_TOD30095
67 / 71
Gabby Hutter/LA RAMS
E_TOD39809
68 / 71
Gabby Hutter/LA RAMS
E_TOD30250
69 / 71
Gabby Hutter/LA RAMS
E_TOD30105
70 / 71
Gabby Hutter/LA RAMS
E_TOD30166
71 / 71
Gabby Hutter/LA RAMS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No-No, November

All that is only relevant if the Rams handle their own business, which begins with snapping a couple gnarly streaks.

First, the calendar has turned to November – historically, the Rams worst month under Sean McVay.

Since 2017, they are 8-13 in November, and their last win in the calendar's 11th month came way back in Week 11 of 2020, Monday Night Football at Tampa Bay.

Would be great to put that to bed before the bye.

Take a Leap at Lambeau

And similarly, the Rams are seeking their first win in Green Bay since 2006. They've lost five straight, including the 2020 Divisional Round defeat (kind of eerie that Jared Goff was playing with a bad thumb in that one).

Maybe the extra hour of sleep will prove helpful – Daylight Savings Time ends this weekend.

Thursday, Cooper Kupp wondered aloud why the NFL keeps sending the Rams to Lambeau Field (though I suspect he understands the scheduling formula better than he lets on).

We've detailed it previously. This time around, it was because the Rams and Packers were like-place finishers in their divisions last year (which is to say, they each finished third). And it was the Rams turn to travel to the NFC North in 2023, whereas they play host to the NFC South's third-place finisher from last season, the New Orleans Saints, this December.

As for 2024, I can promise you the only way the Rams will return to Green Bay is in the postseason. The Packers will visit SoFi Stadium, as the NFC West crosses over with the entire NFC North next year.

Youth Will Be Served

Inexperience is no excuse this week. The Packers are just as green as the Rams, among the youngest rosters in the sport.

In fact, according to ESPN, Green Bay has the fewest receptions (32) and receiving yards (307) from players with at least three years of NFL experience. And they're the only team in 2023 that has not even targeted a receiver with at least three accredited seasons, because they simply don't have any.

Packing It In?

The Packers have lost four straight games after a 2-1 start. They've scored 20 or fewer points in each of their last five games.

Slow starts have been their downfall. Last week against the Vikings, the Packers failed to score a first-half touchdown for the fifth consecutive game. Green Bay has scored nine points combined across that span.

Their only move at the trade deadline was sending secondary stalwart Rasul Douglas to Buffalo, reportedly sending shock waves through the locker room.

And yet, Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander expects to win out.

Brotherly Love > Brotherly Shove

Had to squeeze in a quick mention of the LaFleur Brothers, as both are contending with quarterback conundrums.

For Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, it's preparing Brett Rypien to potentially make his first start with L.A. We went deep on that topic on Between the Horns, Thursday.

For Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, it's Jordan Love's inaccuracy. In his first year as the Green Bay starter, Love has hardly been the Aaron Rodgers replacement they'd envisioned. He is last in the league in completion percentage, has thrown an NFL-worst eight interceptions since the start of Week 3, and his QBR in that time is second-worst, according to ESPN.

Due Date

Therefore, it's high time the Rams capitalized with some non-offensive production.

At present, the Rams are dead last in the league in special teams DVOA. Newcomer Lucas Havrisik was a bright spot last week, but this goes well beyond making kicks.

A week after Dallas scored against them in all three phases, it's L.A.'s turn to turn a corner. On defense and on special teams, they're due for a plus performance. Especially if Stafford can't go, they'll need it in Green Bay.

Agent Zero

Who better to nominate for a game-changing play on defense than rookie edge Byron Young?

**0 - OLB Byron Young**

Byron Young

#0 OLB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

He was our guest on Rams Revealed, and he revealed to us a few notable stories.

First, there was a false start on his draft day, when the Las Vegas Raiders texted his agent as they were about to draft the other Byron Young (a defensive linemen from Alabama who came off the board seven spots ahead of the Rams pick).

Second, he's the youngest of 13 children!

And thirdly, the meaningful context of why he's the first L.A. Ram to wear the No. 0.

For more on his incredible journey from the Lowlands of South Carolina to the bright lights of Los Angeles, check out the full episode.

Related Content

news

Injury Report 11/3: Ernest Jones and Hunter Long out for Week 9 at Packers; Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein, Larrell Murchison, Cobie Durant and Puka Nacua questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
news

With expanded role, Quentin Lake continuing to gain trust from Rams coaching staff

Defensive back Quentin Lake is earning more opportunities within the Rams' secondary in Year 2.
news

Brett Rypien will be ready if called upon

As Rams take as much time as possible to have quarterback Matthew Stafford be ready for Packers, Brett Rypien is preparing as if he'll start. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Brett Rypien, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Cooper Kupp preview Week 9 at Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Brett Rypien's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
news

Rams sign QB Dresser Winn to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams have added a third quarterback, signing Dresser Winn to their practice squad. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 9 regular season matchup

How to watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 5, 2023. 
news

Edge rusher Byron Young details his unique path to the NFL and how his high standards have always motivated him | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 108

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams rookie outside linebacker Byron Young talks about his inspiring journey to the NFL and how he persisted in the face of adversity.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 9

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 9 regular season road game against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

First Look: Rams take on Packers in Green Bay before heading into bye week

An early preview of Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. 
news

McVay: Matthew Stafford day-to-day with UCL sprain in right thumb, plus updates on Rob Havenstein, Cobie Durant, Austin Trammell, Puka Nacua and Ethan Evans

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, defensive back Cobie Durant, wide receiver Puka Nacua and punter Ethan Evans coming out of Sunday's Week 8 game against the Cowboys.
news

Tres minutos de terror en Dallas hunden a los Rams, que luego pierden a Matthew Stafford por lesión del pulgar | Resumen del partido

Sean McVay acepta la derrota con humildad y como una oportunidad luego que los Cowboys volvieron a anotarle arriba de 40 puntos a Los Ángeles.
Advertising