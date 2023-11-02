From the Podium: Sean McVay and Brett Rypien preview Week 9 at Packers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Brett Rypien each held press conferences with local media on Wednesday, discussing the latest on quarterback Matthew Stafford's status, preparing in the event Stafford can't play, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations:
"It's one of those details that you give him up until right before the game." – McVay
- Stafford (thumb) remains day-to-day, according to McVay, and the Rams will use all the time necessary before determining whether he'll play against the Packers.
- Stafford did not practice on Wednesday.
"The day went good. It's nice to get some reps finally with those guys." – Rypien
- While Stafford remains day-to-day, Rypien is preparing as if he'll be the starter on Sunday.
- Should Rypien get the nod on Sunday, it would be his fourth career start.