Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Rams to host Kickoff for Charity lunch presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union

Aug 15, 2023 at 04:30 PM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com
2022-kickoff-for-charity-16x9
Los Angeles Rams to host Kickoff for Charity lunch presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union

While the Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to play their final preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos, the team will break to host its annual Kickoff for Charity event, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union on Tuesday, August 22 at 12:15 p.m. PT. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Los Angeles community through the Rams Foundation.   

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff, head coach Sean McVay and the entire 2023 Los Angeles Rams roster will be in attendance. This unique event allows partners and fans to sit at tables alongside Rams players. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on unique auction items including a suite to a 2023 home game at SoFi Stadium, a road trip on the team charter and Super Bowl LVIII tickets.

For the second consecutive year, Steve Wyche, NFL Network Chief National Reporter, will emcee for the event. Wyche will conduct an on-stage interview with Joan Sullivan Anane, Chief Executive Officer of Partnership for Los Angeles Schools, as part of the "community conversation" before facilitating a live discussion with McVay to provide a preview of the upcoming season. 

The Los Angeles Rams Foundation aims to inspire change with a focus on providing access and opportunity, driving equity and fighting for equality for all Angelenos. Through a variety of charitable partnerships and initiatives, the Rams work to address social justice issues including education inequities, housing and food insecurities, community-police relations, youth justice and mentorship.  

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams support Hawaii fire relief & recovery efforts during Saturday's game against Raiders 

Rams to leverage custom "Mālama Maui" shirts and 50/50 Raffle to raise funds. Donations enable the American Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.
news

Rams staff show high school students the professional sports industry through Pathways to Success

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off year three of their Pathways to Success Mentorship program at the team's training camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Rams host local high school football coaches for shadow program at team's Training Camp

For the second consecutive year, the Los Angeles Rams hosted high school coaches at each of the seven open practices of Training Camp, held at University of California, Irvine.
news

Rams & USA Football partner to showcase West Coast girls flag football talent

In the continuous effort to create opportunity for girls and women in football, the Los Angeles Rams and USA Football partnered to host a National Team flag football talent identification camp.
news

Rams Legend & Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson joins panel for sixth installment of RISE with the Rams 

The Rams are collaborating with RISE for the sixth consecutive season to bring a five-part leadership and community building program to local Southern California high school varsity football teams.
news

Rams host corporate residency experience with College Track to expose students to the sports industry

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with College Track to provide more than 30 college students a day-long corporate residency experience featuring Rams front office staff.
news

Rams & PacSun reward students for school attendance through 'Geared for Greatness' initiative

The Los Angeles Rams and PacSun teamed up with Partnership for Los Angeles Schools to host an exclusive shopping experience for students at George Washington Carver Middle School and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary School. 
news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. to support Hollywood Food Coalition, Jenesse Center, Los Angeles Boys and Girls Club, and My Chemo Fairy with Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination donation

Rams offensive lineman will distribute his $40,000 donation from his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination among four organizations he has been closely involved with in Los Angeles and beyond. 
news

Rams head coach Sean McVay inspires high school football coaches at inaugural clinic

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the inaugural high school coaches clinic that gave more than 60 local high school varsity football coaches an opportunity to learn from Rams coaching staff at the team's practice facility at Cal Lutheran University.
news

USA Football and Rams partner to host Girls' Flag Football Camp to identify elite athletes for 2024 U.S. National Team Trials

On July 22, the event will feature the top West Coast girls entering into 6th through 12th grade for the 2023-24 school year
news

Alliance for Community Empowerment CEO Michelle Fuentes-Miranda is Rams' fifth 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Michelle Fuentes-Miranda of the Alliance for Community Empowerment is the Los Angeles Rams' fifth "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023 for her work empowering marginalized communities. 
Advertising