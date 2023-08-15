Rams to host Kickoff for Charity lunch presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union

While the Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to play their final preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos, the team will break to host its annual Kickoff for Charity event, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union on Tuesday, August 22 at 12:15 p.m. PT. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Los Angeles community through the Rams Foundation.

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff, head coach Sean McVay and the entire 2023 Los Angeles Rams roster will be in attendance. This unique event allows partners and fans to sit at tables alongside Rams players. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to bid on unique auction items including a suite to a 2023 home game at SoFi Stadium, a road trip on the team charter and Super Bowl LVIII tickets.

For the second consecutive year, Steve Wyche, NFL Network Chief National Reporter, will emcee for the event. Wyche will conduct an on-stage interview with Joan Sullivan Anane, Chief Executive Officer of Partnership for Los Angeles Schools, as part of the "community conversation" before facilitating a live discussion with McVay to provide a preview of the upcoming season.

The Los Angeles Rams Foundation aims to inspire change with a focus on providing access and opportunity, driving equity and fighting for equality for all Angelenos. Through a variety of charitable partnerships and initiatives, the Rams work to address social justice issues including education inequities, housing and food insecurities, community-police relations, youth justice and mentorship.