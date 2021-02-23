Rams host virtual career panel for Inglewood Unified high school students

As part of the Rams Black History Month celebration, the team hosted a virtual career panel for more than 70 Inglewood Unified students from City Honors High School on Friday, February 19.

The event was moderated by Rams' Director of Social Justice and Football Development, Johnathan Franklin, and featured panelists such as Manager of Fan Growth Cameron Brown, Manager of Analytics and Consumer Insights Amber Williams, Partnership Activations Account Manager Bianca Graves, and Photographer Jeff Lewis.

"This is a wonderful opportunity that our school has," said City Honors Principal Dr. Saba Araya. "We know that Black History Month is just one month, but it's also all year, and we wanted to bring this opportunity to our students to see some of the African American Rams supervisors and managers that are in our community."

Each panelist fielded questions from participants during a Q&A before dividing into breakout rooms where students and teachers had the opportunity to ask in-depth questions and learn more about the Rams organization and potential career pathways or fields of interest.

"We're extremely excited to be here during Black History Month," Franklin stated to kickoff the virtual panel. "It's an opportunity to celebrate it, but also to hear from those that are leading the way in our organization. We want them to share their journeys, their background, and also provide hope and inspiration because the students on this screen are the future game changers."

Students heard the different roles and positions that make up the Rams organization and the various ways they can be involved in professional sports. One student explained the impact the discussion had on her idea of marketing and the takeaways that will set her up for success.

"I definitely learned that in marketing, you have to understand how to describe your own ideas and what the community is interested in," said Andrea Iniguez, a City Honors student. "If you decide to start your own business, then you have to set yourself up for success. You have to know that there will be times that you will fail and you have to learn to accept that and know it's a process of growing your work ethic, time management, and just continuing to be motivated on what you're passionate about."