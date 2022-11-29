Los Angeles Rams launch 'Rams House for the Holidays' to encourage Season Ticket Members to donate tickets to deserving organizations

In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced today a special effort encouraging Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners not planning to attend the Rams vs. Denver Broncos game on December 25 to donate their tickets to a deserving non-profit organization here in Los Angeles. Through Rams House For The Holidays, Rams ticket holders will be able to select specific non-profits to which they want to donate their tickets. Interested fans can choose to donate their tickets through Rams Account Manager.

Eligible non-profits to receive tickets include the Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA, Brotherhood Crusade, A Place Called Home, Heart of Los Angeles, Operation Progress and Anti-Recidivism Coalition. In addition, the Northeast Lincoln Tigers, a youth football program coached by LAPD Community Safety Partnership Officers, will be treated to the Rams vs. Broncos game.

To complement the efforts of Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners, Rams players and their families including Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald & Erica Donald, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, Rams General Manager Les Snead, and Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff also will donate tickets to support these organizations.

All Season Ticket Members who donate their tickets will receive a dollar-for-dollar match for the face value of their tickets in cruise credits from Rams Official Cruise Vacation Partner, Princess Cruises, up to $1,000. Additionally, all Members who donate their tickets will receive one entry per ticket donated for a chance to win prizes from the Rams and Rams partners including Rams hats and autographed merchandise, free nights at a Hilton property, a meal cooked by Celebrity Chef Aaron May at the winner's house presented by Meat District, an Ikon Ski/Snowboard Season Pass, bread from La Brea Bakery, and more. Other partners teaming up to support Rams House For The Holidays include Diageo and YouTube TV. To learn more about Rams House for the Holidays, click here.

"We recognize some of our Season Ticket Members may have other plans for Christmas Day, so we wanted to create an easy way for those fans to put their tickets to good use and make the holidays a little brighter for others who will now get to experience NFL football in person at the Rams House, many for the first time in their lives," said Rams Executive Vice President, Community Impact and Engagement Molly Higgins. "As part of our effort, we are also grateful we can use our platform to raise awareness and support for many of these deserving organizations who are doing the work day-in, day-out to address inequality and injustices across the greater Los Angeles area."

For fans attending the game, this promises to be a special, festive experience. The game, which is being broadcast by CBS and Nickelodeon, will include Nickelodeon integrations such as a gate giveaway of a holiday scarf and the sliming of certain individuals on Upper American Airlines Plaza. Additionally, Santa Claus will be stopping at SoFi Stadium for photo opportunities with fans. Season Ticket Members will have a photo opportunity with the Vince Lombardi Trophy pregame and will be able to receive a free Rams Super Bowl beanie with any purchase at the team store. For people interested in purchasing tickets or a suite to the game, visit https://www.therams.com/tickets/single-game-tickets

Many Rams partners are teaming up in support of Rams House For The Holidays, including Diageo, Princess Cruises, Hilton, Ikon, Meat District, La Brea Bakery, YouTube TV and New Era.

Here is a full list of local non-profits that Rams Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to assist through the Rams House For The Holidays effort:

Los Angeles Room & Board

YMCA

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Homelight Family Living/Midnight Mission

Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA)

Brotherhood Crusade

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA

Boys & Girls Clubs of the West Valley

Mixed Roots Foundation

Los Angeles Unified School District's Beyond The Bell

Sharefest

Al Wooten Jr. Youth Center

Sisters of Watts

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Children's Institute

Angel City Sports

Jenesse Center

One For All

Operation Progress

City Year

Upward Bound

Communities In Schools

Covenant House

Anti-Recidivism Coalition

A Place Called Home

Business of Student Success (BOSS)

Social Justice Learning Institute (SJLI)

I Have A Dream Los Angeles (IHADLA)

Salvation Army

Los Angeles Rams Foundation