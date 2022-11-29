Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams launch 'Rams House for the Holidays' to encourage Season Ticket Members to donate tickets to deserving organizations

Nov 29, 2022 at 01:48 PM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced today a special effort encouraging Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners not planning to attend the Rams vs. Denver Broncos game on December 25 to donate their tickets to a deserving non-profit organization here in Los Angeles. Through Rams House For The Holidays, Rams ticket holders will be able to select specific non-profits to which they want to donate their tickets. Interested fans can choose to donate their tickets through Rams Account Manager.

Eligible non-profits to receive tickets include the Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA, Brotherhood Crusade, A Place Called Home, Heart of Los Angeles, Operation Progress and Anti-Recidivism Coalition. In addition, the Northeast Lincoln Tigers, a youth football program coached by LAPD Community Safety Partnership Officers, will be treated to the Rams vs. Broncos game.

To complement the efforts of Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners, Rams players and their families including Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald & Erica Donald, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, Rams General Manager Les Snead, and Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff also will donate tickets to support these organizations.

All Season Ticket Members who donate their tickets will receive a dollar-for-dollar match for the face value of their tickets in cruise credits from Rams Official Cruise Vacation Partner, Princess Cruises, up to $1,000. Additionally, all Members who donate their tickets will receive one entry per ticket donated for a chance to win prizes from the Rams and Rams partners including Rams hats and autographed merchandise, free nights at a Hilton property, a meal cooked by Celebrity Chef Aaron May at the winner's house presented by Meat District, an Ikon Ski/Snowboard Season Pass, bread from La Brea Bakery, and more. Other partners teaming up to support Rams House For The Holidays include Diageo and YouTube TV. To learn more about Rams House for the Holidays, click here.

"We recognize some of our Season Ticket Members may have other plans for Christmas Day, so we wanted to create an easy way for those fans to put their tickets to good use and make the holidays a little brighter for others who will now get to experience NFL football in person at the Rams House, many for the first time in their lives," said Rams Executive Vice President, Community Impact and Engagement Molly Higgins. "As part of our effort, we are also grateful we can use our platform to raise awareness and support for many of these deserving organizations who are doing the work day-in, day-out to address inequality and injustices across the greater Los Angeles area."

For fans attending the game, this promises to be a special, festive experience. The game, which is being broadcast by CBS and Nickelodeon, will include Nickelodeon integrations such as a gate giveaway of a holiday scarf and the sliming of certain individuals on Upper American Airlines Plaza. Additionally, Santa Claus will be stopping at SoFi Stadium for photo opportunities with fans. Season Ticket Members will have a photo opportunity with the Vince Lombardi Trophy pregame and will be able to receive a free Rams Super Bowl beanie with any purchase at the team store. For people interested in purchasing tickets or a suite to the game, visit https://www.therams.com/tickets/single-game-tickets

Many Rams partners are teaming up in support of Rams House For The Holidays, including Diageo, Princess Cruises, Hilton, Ikon, Meat District, La Brea Bakery, YouTube TV and New Era.

Here is a full list of local non-profits that Rams Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to assist through the Rams House For The Holidays effort:

  • Los Angeles Room & Board
  • YMCA
  • Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
  • Homelight Family Living/Midnight Mission
  • Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA)
  • Brotherhood Crusade
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of the West Valley
  • Mixed Roots Foundation
  • Los Angeles Unified School District's Beyond The Bell
  • Sharefest
  • Al Wooten Jr. Youth Center
  • Sisters of Watts
  • Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles
  • Children's Institute
  • Angel City Sports
  • Jenesse Center
  • One For All
  • Operation Progress
  • City Year
  • Upward Bound
  • Communities In Schools
  • Covenant House
  • Anti-Recidivism Coalition
  • A Place Called Home
  • Business of Student Success (BOSS)
  • Social Justice Learning Institute (SJLI)
  • I Have A Dream Los Angeles (IHADLA)
  • Salvation Army
  • Los Angeles Rams Foundation

In addition, Season Ticket Members may choose to donate their tickets to The Los Angeles Rams Foundation, which will use those tickets to host the Northeast Lincoln Tigers youth football team and to support other non-profit organizations across the region.

Related Content

news

Quentin Lake supporting Sickle Cell Disease Foundation for 'My Cause My Cleats' 2022

Rams safety Quentin Lake discusses why he chose Sickle Cell Disease Foundation for My Cause My Cleats 2022.

news

Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on December 4 for My Cause My Cleats campaign

Players and coaches across the league to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes and organizations during Week 13. Fans can visit TheRams.com/MyCauseMyCleats to view cleats and causes.

news

Al Wooten Jr. Center Executive Director Naomi McSwain is the Rams' ninth 'pLAymaker' honoree

Naomi McSwain of the Wooten Center is the Rams' ninth 'pLAymaker' honoree for her work helping foster an environment where youths can thrive academically and as citizens.

news

Rams TE Tyler Higbee teams up with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions & Pepsi to tackle hunger in Southern California for second consecutive year

Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee will assist with regional efforts to address food insecurity

news

Rams staff, Rampage & Rams Cheerleaders help pack Welcome Home Kits at Weingart Center for seniors & veterans experiencing homelessness

As part of the team's Salute to Service Week efforts, Los Angeles Rams staff, Rampage & Rams Cheerleaders packed 50 Welcome Home Kits for seniors and veterans experiencing homelessness and moving into the Weingart Center's newest permanent supportive housing development.

news

Rams Legend & veteran Harold Jackson helps kickoff Rams Salute to Service Week with beautification project at U.S. VETS-Inglewood

The Rams and Rocket Mortgage teamed up during Salute to Service Week to renovate the group room at U.S. VETS-Inglewood. Rams Legend Harold Jackson, Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage, and front office staff joined Rocket Mortgage volunteers and U.S. VETS staff to repaint, update and redecorate their group room.

news

Rams rookies tour & distribute care packages at U.S. Coast Guard Los Angeles/Long Beach base

In partnership with Bob Hope USO, Rams offensive tackle AJ Arcuri, cornerback Derion Kendrick, running back Kyren Williams and tight end Roger Carter Jr. joined Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage to deliver Operation Gratitude care packages to more than 150 U.S. Coast Guardsmen at the Los Angeles/Long Beach base.

news

Rams, Health Net, & After School All-Stars, Los Angeles to host series of backpack distributions for elementary students throughout LA region

The distribution will feature appearances from ASAS-LA representatives, Rams Legends, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage

news

Rams host PLAY 60 Football Clinic with United American Indian Involvement to kickoff Native American Heritage Month

To kickoff Native American Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Rams hosted a football camp for Native American youth served by the United American Indian Involvement (UAll) social services organization.

news

Rams team up with LA Unified School District to kick off 'Making Caring Common' pilot program at Third Street Elementary

In partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the Los Angeles Rams hosted a school-wide pep rally for Third Street Elementary School students to kick off the Making Caring Common program.

news

Watts Rams play in Southern California Conference Super Bowl XII Championship at SoFi Stadium

The Watts Rams are your new Pop Warner Football Champions! The Watts Rams 10U and 12U division teams recently played in the Pop Warner Southern California Conference (SCC) Super Bowl XII at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising