Rams Injury Report, Week 1 vs. 49ers: Aaron Donald only player ruled out among those listed; no designation for Myles Garrett

MELBOURNE, Australia – Defensive end Aaron Donald was the only player on the Rams' Week 1 injury report ruled out. Beyond him, the rest of those listed were estimated as full participants Thursday – including outside linebacker Myles Garrett – and carry no designations for the 2026 regular season opener against the 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (5:35 p.m. pacific time Thursday; 10:35 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday; Netflix).

Donald's status doesn't come as a surprise, with head coach Sean McVay ruling him out prior to the Rams departing Los Angeles for Melbourne. Likewise for Garrett, who McVay said would be "ready to go" for the contest.

For the 49ers, defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) and tight end George Kittle (Achilles) carry no designations, indicating they are good to go for the game. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins (knee) was ruled out, while defensive tackle James Thompson (hamstring) is listed as questionable.