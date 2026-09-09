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Myles Garrett: 'I think there are a whole bunch of opportunities out there for us as the D-line to be something truly special'

Sep 08, 2026 at 05:45 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – When Rams outside linebacker Myles Garrett first arrived in Los Angeles, his goals were to win a Super Bowl and win a third NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. The way he sees it, if both coincidence, both he and the Rams will achieve their ultimate goal.

A little over three months later, that remains at the forefront of his mind as he prepares to make his debut with his new team Friday against the 49ers in Australia.

"Super Bowl. Win DPOY [Defensive Player of the Year] again, obviously," Garrett said. "I think those are the two main things on my mind. Going out and being the best player that I can be. I think there are a whole bunch of opportunities out there for us as the D-line to be something truly special. I want us to be able to realize that and never go into the locker room after a game feeling like we could have achieved more and done more."

While knee soreness kept Garrett from practicing for most of the preseason – head coach Sean McVay has already said Garrett will be "ready to go" for Week 1 – he indicated not practicing won't affect him at all because of how well he knows himself, plus the talent around him.

"I think I can go out there and do what I know I can do," Garrett said. "I think I'll be able to play off of some great teammates. We have a strong defense all around. They'll make it easy. Even if I'm a touch off of what I usually am. I don't suspect I will be, but I have plenty of support. That's all I'm saying."

"He's going to be ready to go," McVay said. "He's looked great. We've been smart with Myles, like I've told you guys, but his impact has been tremendous, his overall vibe, what kind of teammate he's been. I'm looking forward to getting him out there with the guys and being a great factor for us."

For Garrett, that defensive front added defensive end Aaron Donald to the mix after Donald officially came out of retirement on Aug. 30.

While the first chance to see those future Hall-of-Fame pass rushers won't be Week 1 – Donald will not play against the 49ers nor travel to Australia, per McVay – Garrett has enjoyed practicing with and getting to know Donald.

"It's been special," Garrett said. "He has his own way of doing things, physically as well as mentally. He speaks the game and being able to work off of him is truly a special thing."

Is there anything Garrett has learned or been surprised about while interacting with Donald over the last 9-10 days?

"He smiles more than I thought," Garrett said. "You see him on the field, and he doesn't look like he smiles ever. He has a good sense of humor."

The football world, meanwhile, likely had nervous laughter when it saw a viral video of Garrett appearing to learn how to deliver even more powerful hits working with Australian rugby coach Billy Coffey.

"Just try to continue to improve however you can," Garrett said. "Not relying just on a practice out here to polish your skills. Being able to help improve my tackling, the force of it or getting the ball out. There were some other things we worked on that are even more applicable to my game and pass rush. I think if it will help, it will be beneficial."

Peers recognized that powerful force far before the video, voting Garrett No. 1 on this year's NFL Top 100 Players list. While he was grateful for it, what's more important is the bigger goals he set out for himself and the team.

"It's truly a blessing and honor to be represented or to be appreciated by not only my teammates but my peers like that. I couldn't have done it without the team I had around me in Cleveland," Garrett said. "I'm very appreciative of them and hope to continue to be that same kind of player. I'll have plenty of opportunities to do that. Whether I end up being number one next year doesn't really matter to me as long as we achieve what we have set ourselves out for."

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