Week 3: Rams & Cardinals kick off division play with a duel in the desert

NFC West Outlook

Per NFL Research, 2022 is tied with 2012 for the fewest undefeated teams going into Week 3 since the NFL expanded to 32 teams twenty years ago.

And none of those five unbeaten teams reside in the NFC West, where all four franchises are 1-1.

Seattle sent Russell Wilson a message, then struggled in San Francisco.

The 49ers drowned in Chicago, lost their new franchise quarterback for the season, and now have an incentivized Jimmy Garoppolo back in their huddle.

Arizona could – and probably should – be 0-2, but may have saved their season with Las Vegas heroics the likes of which have not been seen outside The Hangover franchise.

2-1 vs 1-2

And so Sunday becomes one of those September pivot points that often set a course for an entire campaign.

Per NFL Research, teams that start 2-1 make the playoffs 54 percent of the time, win their division at a 31 percent clip, and 3.6 percent of those teams claim Super Bowl titles.

Conversely, teams that fall to 1-2 only make the playoffs 25 percent of the time, win their division 13 percent of seasons, and just 1.2 percent of them lift the Lombardi Trophy.

A more concise summation would read something like: Sunday at Arizona is massive for both teams.

Ain't Over 'Til It's Over

While Kyler Murray rallied the Cardinals, the Rams survived a furious comeback from the Atlanta Falcons.

So each side is familiar with this emergent NFL trend.

In 2022, teams that trail by more than one possession at the break have scored 295 points after halftime, most through Week 2 in modern league history.

Last week, three teams overcame a fourth quarter deficit of at least 13 points to win, tied for the most such games in a single week in NFL history.

And Miami joined Arizona in victory from down 20 at the half. It's the first time in NFL history that multiple teams have overcome a 20-point halftime deficit on the same day, per Elias.

We Let 'Em Off The Hook

The immortal words of the late Dennis Green accurately summarized the Raiders regrets last Sunday.

We're not having this discussion if Maxx Crosby simply finishes his sack on Murray in the closing seconds of regulation.

Or if, on a prior two-point conversion, Murray hadn't weaved 85 yards in 20 seconds through a three-man rush in the red zone.

It was a fresh reminder that often the difference between winning or losing versus the Cardinals is whether or not you can corral their 5-foot-10 Jet Ski.

"The play is never over with this guy," Sean McVay reiterated this week in anticipation of reuniting with Murray.

Version 2.Sko

There was a good study in Ben Skowronek's usage by Nate Tice of The Athletic this week.