Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams, LA Regional Food Bank & Pechanga Resort Casino provide equivalent of 60,000 nutritious meals to Angelenos in need

Dec 07, 2023 at 07:00 AM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

LOS ANGELES — Nearly 1,200 Los Angeles families received meals with nutritious foods at a holiday food distribution hosted by the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Pechanga Resort Casino at SoFi Stadium.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Rams and the LA Regional Food Bank teamed up with Pechanga to provide families battling food insecurity with a projected 60,000 meals that featured frozen chicken, fresh produce and a shelf stable food kit. Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Rams Cheerleaders, team mascot Rampage, front office staff and volunteers from Pechanga and the Food Bank helped load meal kits into vehicles on Tuesday morning.

"Pechanga is proud to partner with the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank at SoFi Stadium and be a part of this food distribution which provided more than 60,000 meals," said Ken Perez, President of the Pechanga Development Corporation. "We are thankful for the opportunity to help our neighbors in need in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California. We appreciate our partners and their generosity in supporting our community."

"We're proud to provide meals to residents in our community with our partners Pechanga and the LA Regional Food Bank," said Molly Higgins, Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement, Los Angeles Rams. "Recognizing the rising need, the Rams strive to be at the forefront of addressing food insecurity in Los Angeles. The impact of today's efforts will make a meaningful difference for many families throughout this holiday season."

Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the United States. According to the LA Regional Food Bank, more than two million people in the county live with food insecurity. That means one in four residents may not know where their next meal will come from.  

"We are honored to work with such great partners to provide nourishment to 1,200 families, contributing to 60,000 nutritious meals," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank. "This annual effort underscores our commitment to combat food insecurity in Los Angeles."

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Food Bank partner agencies serve more than 900,000 people each month. Pechanga and the Rams are corporate partners and continually give back to their communities throughout Southern California.

For more information about Pechanga's community outreach efforts, visit pechanga.com/community-giving.

To see the Rams' community outreach, visit therams.com/community.

For more information on the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, visit lafoodbank.org.

Related Content

news

Cooper Kupp named Los Angeles Rams nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.  
news

Choosing RADical Hope for My Cause My Cleats, Jordan Fuller aims to raise awareness for importance of mental health

Rams defensive back Jordan Fuller talks about his connection with Radical Hope and why mental health is important to him ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. 
news

Greg and Yasmin Delahoussaye of Educating Students Together (EST) College Access Program are Rams' 11th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

EST College Access Program Executive Director Greg Delahoussaye and Program Director Dr. Yasmin Delahoussaye have been recognized as the Rams' 11th pLAymaker of 2023 for their work helping foster and low-income youth achieve their college dreams.
news

Puka Nacua's causes for My Cause My Cleats honor mother and late father

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua details his personal connection to the causes he's wearing on his cleats for Week 13 against the Browns. 
news

Rams TE Davis Allen, NT Kobie Turner & other rookies celebrate Merging Vets & Players at Topgolf event

The Los Angeles Rams' Salute to Service game presented by QuidelOrtho highlighted the team's year-round commitment to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families for the sixth year of Salute to Service Week. 
news

Rams DB Jordan Fuller, LB Ernest Jones & 2023 rookie class kick off five-week 'Season of Giving' community initiative

The Los Angeles Rams teamed with community partners to kick off their inaugural five-week 'Season of Giving' campaign.
news

Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on December 3 for My Cause My Cleats campaign

Players and coaches across the league to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes and organizations during Week 13. Fans can visit TheRams.com/MyCauseMyCleats to view cleats and causes.
news

Rams players support Holidays for Heroes military appreciation campaign in partnership with QuidelOrtho & American Red Cross 

Rams players including Rob Havenstein, Larrell Murchison, Christian Rozeboom, Coleman Shelton, Jonah Williams and Kyren Williams joined Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage and front office staff help local students personalize holiday cards of appreciation for active-duty military members and veterans. 
news

Ernest Jones IV Foundation hosts first Thanksgiving giveaway in Jones' hometown

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV gave back to his hometown last week with a Thanksgiving giveaway at Ware County (Georgia) High School. 
news

Thomas Woods of U.S.VETS is Rams' 10th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

U.S. Navy Veteran Thomas Woods, Volunteer & Veteran Activities Coordinator at U.S.VETS' Inglewood location, is the Rams' 10th pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for his commitment to serving those who have served their country. 
news

Los Angeles Rams, Pechanga & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank ready for massive drive-thru food distribution at SoFi Stadium  

The Los Angeles Rams, Pechanga Resort Casino and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are teaming up to host one of the largest drive-through food distributions in the community on Tuesday, December 5 in the parking lots of SoFi Stadium. 
Advertising