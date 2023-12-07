Rams, LA Regional Food Bank & Pechanga Resort Casino provide equivalent of 60,000 nutritious meals to Angelenos in need

LOS ANGELES — Nearly 1,200 Los Angeles families received meals with nutritious foods at a holiday food distribution hosted by the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Pechanga Resort Casino at SoFi Stadium.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Rams and the LA Regional Food Bank teamed up with Pechanga to provide families battling food insecurity with a projected 60,000 meals that featured frozen chicken, fresh produce and a shelf stable food kit. Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Rams Cheerleaders, team mascot Rampage, front office staff and volunteers from Pechanga and the Food Bank helped load meal kits into vehicles on Tuesday morning.

"Pechanga is proud to partner with the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank at SoFi Stadium and be a part of this food distribution which provided more than 60,000 meals," said Ken Perez, President of the Pechanga Development Corporation. "We are thankful for the opportunity to help our neighbors in need in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California. We appreciate our partners and their generosity in supporting our community."

"We're proud to provide meals to residents in our community with our partners Pechanga and the LA Regional Food Bank," said Molly Higgins, Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement, Los Angeles Rams. "Recognizing the rising need, the Rams strive to be at the forefront of addressing food insecurity in Los Angeles. The impact of today's efforts will make a meaningful difference for many families throughout this holiday season."

Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the United States. According to the LA Regional Food Bank, more than two million people in the county live with food insecurity. That means one in four residents may not know where their next meal will come from.

"We are honored to work with such great partners to provide nourishment to 1,200 families, contributing to 60,000 nutritious meals," said Michael Flood, President and CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank. "This annual effort underscores our commitment to combat food insecurity in Los Angeles."

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Food Bank partner agencies serve more than 900,000 people each month. Pechanga and the Rams are corporate partners and continually give back to their communities throughout Southern California.

For more information about Pechanga's community outreach efforts, visit pechanga.com/community-giving.

To see the Rams' community outreach, visit therams.com/community.