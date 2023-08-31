Rams name 2023 season captains 

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday announced their six team captains for the 2023 season, as voted by the players.
Offense:
- QB Matthew Stafford
- WR Cooper Kupp
- OL Rob Havenstein
- TE Tyler Higbee
Defense:
- DT Aaron Donald
- DB Jordan Fuller
- LB Ernest Jones
Special Teams:
- WR Ben Skowronek
Stafford, Kupp, Donald and Havenstein are all returning captains. For Donald, it's his sixth time being a captain. He is also the longest-tenured Ram. For Kupp, it's his fourth. Stafford has been named a captain for the third-straight year, while Havenstein has been named a captain for the second-straight year.
Fuller has been named a Rams captain for the second time in his career; he was also voted one for the 2021 season.
Higbee, Jones and Skowronek are first-time Rams captains.