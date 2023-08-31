Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aug 30, 2023 at 05:37 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

2023-Captains---16x9
Los Angeles Rams name 2023 season captains

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday announced their six team captains for the 2023 season, as voted by the players.

Offense:

Defense:

Special Teams:

Stafford, Kupp, Donald and Havenstein are all returning captains. For Donald, it's his sixth time being a captain. He is also the longest-tenured Ram. For Kupp, it's his fourth. Stafford has been named a captain for the third-straight year, while Havenstein has been named a captain for the second-straight year.

Fuller has been named a Rams captain for the second time in his career; he was also voted one for the 2021 season.

Higbee, Jones and Skowronek are first-time Rams captains.

