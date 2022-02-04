Los Angeles Rams to continue offering free giveaways & prizes for fans at newsstand locations leading up to Super Bowl LVI

In anticipation of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, Rams fans can visit the team's pop-up newsstand at The Village in Woodland Hills to receive exclusive Rams newspapers, giveaways, prizes as well as meet opportunities with Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage.

Fans who stop by the Rams newsstand in Woodland Hills can receive autographed items, Super Bowl rally towels and posters, and more. Additionally, all Rams Season Ticket Members who visit the newsstand and show their membership card will be gifted an exclusive t-shirt that features Rams players. All giveaways and prizes will be distributed while supplies last.

The Playoff newsstands are part of an integrated campaign that kicked off with a short film, Our Story Isn’t Written Yet, which tells the story of the Rams' 2021 season through headlines, news clips and soundbites. The campaign also features first-person interviews with Rams players Aaron Donald﻿, Cooper Kupp﻿, Von Miller﻿, Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford who share their perspectives on the 2021 season. The interviews will be shared on the Rams channels.

One of the biggest sporting events in the world, Super Bowl LVI, will take place on Sunday, February 13 with the Los Angeles Rams playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the Rams' iconic home stadium, SoFi Stadium, which will host the game for the first time.

WHERE & WHEN:

The Village at Westfield Topanga (located on level one by Wokcano)