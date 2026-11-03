 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 9

Nov 03, 2026 at 09:38 AM
Author Image
Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 9:

261102_RPRWeek9_16x9

NFL.com, Nick Shook Rank: 18

Last Week: 21

Change: +3

ESPN.com Rank: 12

Last Week: 12

Change: 0

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 12

Last Week: 13

Change: +1

Bleacher Report Rank: 14

Last Week: 16

Change: +2

**Fox Sports, Ralph Vacchiano Rank:** 12

Last Week: 12

Change: 0

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 13

Last Week: 16

Change: +3

AVERAGE RANKING: 13.5

HIGH: 12 (ESPN, Yahoo! and Fox Sports)

LOW: 18 (NFL.com)

BIGGEST CHANGE: +3 (NFL.com and CBS Sports)

AVERAGE CHANGE: +1.5

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — Washington Commanders

NFL.com — 26

ESPN.com — 25

Yahoo! Sports — 23

Bleacher Report — 25

Fox Sports — 25

CBS Sports — 27

AVERAGE RANKING: 25.2

Related Content

news

First Look: Rams visit Commanders in Week 9 seeking to extend win streak to three games

An early preview of Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Rams and the Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

news

Injury Updates: McVay says Myles Garrett will practice in Week 9; 'more likely than not' Terrance Ferguson also returns to practice

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the statuses of outside linebacker Myles Garrett, tight end Terrance Ferguson and cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson heading into Week 9 against the Commanders.

news

5 Interesting Stats from Rams' 24-9 Week 8 win over Chargers: Blake Corum's yards after contact, Puka Nacua's receptions through 50 career games and more

Here are five interesting stats from the Rams' 24-9 home win over the Chargers, presented by DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports.

news

Blake Corum enciende la ofensiva de los Rams ante los Chargers, liderando la primera serie de la segunda mitad y anotando un touchdown que cambió el rumbo del partido

El corredor de fútbol Blake Corum contribuyó a que la ofensiva de los Rams de Los Angeles comenzara con fuerza al inicio de la segunda mitad del partido de domingo contra los Chargers.

news

Blake Corum sparks Rams offense against Chargers, leading first second-half drive into momentum-shifting touchdown

Running back Blake Corum helped get the Rams' offense going to start the second half in Sunday's win over the Chargers.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford detail Rams' win over Chargers at SoFi Stadium

Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford talk about the Rams' resiliency to come away with a win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Recap del juego: Rams consiguen su segunda victoria consecutiva tras derrotar 24-9 a los Chargers

Victoria en casa en el SoFi Stadium, que lleva a los Rams de Los Angeles a un récord general de 4-4.

news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Chargers 24-9 for second-straight win

Home victory at SoFi Stadium pulls Rams to 4-4 overall.

news

Joe Cardona and Colby Parkinson among Rams' inactives for Week 8 vs. Chargers

Inactives for Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 8

How to watch, listen to and stream the Rams' Week 8 matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 1.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams vs. Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium for Week 8

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Oct. 31, prior to Week 8.

Advertising